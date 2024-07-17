‘Happy Gilmore 2’ To Begin Filming in September 2024; Kyle Newacheck Tapped to Direct

It’s been 28 years since Happy Gilmore first hit our screens, but the long-awaited sequel is inching steps closer. We’ve learned that the new movie is set to begin production in September 2024.

As you may know, Netflix officially confirmed it would be delving back into the world of Happy Gilmore in mid-May 2024, with the streamer confirming the title was in the works at its Upfront presentation. By that point, it had been pretty much an open secret, with numerous people connected to the movie having teased it months prior.

So far, the cast remains under wraps, with only Adam Sandler signed on to the project. Whether Christopher McDonald or Julie Bowen will be back in any meaningful role, even as guest stars, is yet to be determined. That said, McDonald was behind those rumors in the early part of the year, so we’re putting all our money on a Shooter McGavin coming back and eating pieces of sh*t like Happy again for breakfast.

Filming for the first movie took place in the Summer of 1995 in Vancouver, Canada, but we’ve learned they’ll be doing it Stateside this time, with New Jersey set to be the filming home of the forthcoming sequel.

Filming is set to commence on September 5th and wrap up two months later on November 18th, 2024. Remember that filming dates are absolutely subject to change.

Tim Herlihy and Adam Sandler are behind the new movie’s script, and Kyle Newacheck is on board to direct it.

Kyle Newacheck is no stranger to Netflix. He directed and produced Game Over Man! for Netflix in 2018 and even worked with Sandler before directing the first Murder Mystery film, in which Sandler co-starred alongside Jennifer Aniston. That movie, at one point, sat in Netflix’s most-watched movie list of all time, with 83 million views under Netflix’s old metric system.

Elsewhere, Newacheck has been working on What We Do in the Shadows for FX and directed the 2022 sci-fi comedy I’m Totally Fine.

Happy Madison Productions is behind the Netflix movie, which is one of many Sandler has produced and starred in over the years. Beyond Happy Gilmore 2, the production company is behind the upcoming Kinda Pregnant movie with Amy Schumer, and development has been announced for a sequel to Leo 2. Sandler himself is starring in the upcoming untitled Noah Baumbach movie and is expected to star in a yet-to-be-titled Josh Safdie movie, but it’s unclear where that movie is in its lifecycle.

Are you looking forward to Happy Gilmore 2? Let us know in the comments.