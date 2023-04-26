‘Heartstopper’ Season 3 Eyes October 2023 Filming Start

Heartstopper, one of Netflix’s big coming-of-age series originating out of the UK, is about to return with its second season. Momentum will continue with the third season set to get into production by the end of the year.

The news of season 3 beginning production comes hot off the release date and the first looks we were provided for the second season. If you missed the news, all eight new episodes of season 2 will drop on Netflix globally on August 3rd, 2023.

As you may know, the show films in England, with the majority of it shot mostly in or around London. Some of the locations the show has filmed at previously include Twickenham Film Studios, Windsor, and Uxbridge.

Multiple sources, including UKCastingNews, indicate an October 2023 filming start for the third season of Heartstopper, which was ordered alongside season 2 in May 2022.

See Saw Films handles the production for the show and listings indicate that the show will once again be filming in London in the UK.

Alice Oseman, the original creator of the graphic novel on which the series is based, continues to write the Netflix series with Euros Lyn having directed all episodes up until this point.

What does this mean for Heartstopper’s season 3 release date on Netflix?

Of course, release date speculation is just that for the moment, but there’s no doubt that the series will return at some point in 2024.

Season 2 began filming in September 2022 and had wrapped by December 2022. Even with a month’s difference, we’d expect the show to be available on Netflix around late summer or early fall 2024.

Are you looking forward to a third season of Heartstopper on Netflix?