Is ‘The Boondocks’ Coming to Netflix?

Aaron McGruder’s The Boondocks remains one of the most popular animated series in recent memory. The series which originally aired on AdultSwim has been on Netflix in the past but a new viral post promises it’ll be back on Netflix. Where is The Boondocks streaming and will it be on Netflix? Let’s take a look.

Seasons 1-4 of The Boondocks aired between 2005 and 2014 with a new rebooted series on the way at the end of 2020. The series comes from Aaron McGruder and is based on the comic strip.

You may have seen a viral Tweet this week that exclaims The Boondocks is coming to Netflix on September 18th, 2020 but based on our research, that’s not set to be the case. Here’s everything we know about the streaming license for The Boondocks 2005 series and the new 2020 series in development.

YALL BOONDOCKS WILL BE ON NETFLIX STARTING 9/18!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — KaЯti 🤍 BLM (@dreyadenise_) September 9, 2020

Before we begin, it’s important to note that although Warner Brothers is attached to the show as the broadcaster (AdultSwim, Cartoon Network, and HBO Max) the show is actually distributed by Sony Picture Animation.

Will The Boondocks be on Netflix US?

The Boondocks has streamed on Netflix US in the past which many longterm subscribers will remember.

The series was removed from Netflix back in 2016 as part of the Cartoon Network and AdultSwim purge.

The series is streaming in its entirety on HBO Max right now which is where it’ll stay for the foreseeable.

Unfortunetely, with the upcoming revival coming to HBO Max and the fact we’ve heard no official word from Netflix, it’s unlikely we’ll see The Boondocks return.

What about Netflix internationally?

We’ve checked numerous coming soon sections for Netflix including some of mainland Europe, Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, and didn’t manage to find any evidence The Boondocks is coming to those regions.

Will the rebooted Boondocks series be on Netflix?

This one is easy to debunk. The brand new series The Boondocks is coming out exclusively on HBO Max and therefore will not be coming to Netflix especially in the United States. Internationally a buyer has yet to be found but HBO Max does have international expansion plans so will no doubt want to try and keep it for when it does launch elsewhere.

Once again, though, Sony Pictures Animation is the license holder and will be down to them where the series streams internationally.