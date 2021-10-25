Japanese Romantic-Drama ‘My Dearest, Like a Cherry Blossom’ Coming to Netflix in Spring 2022

With Netflix investing heavily in South Korean cinema, the streaming service still continues to invest in films all across Asia, and in particular Japan. To kick start Spring 2022 the romantic drama My Dearest, Like a Cherry Blossom is coming to Netflix, and below is everything we know so far.

My Dearest, Like a Cherry Blossom, is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original romantic drama movie directed by Fukagawa Yoshihiro. The film was co-written by Yoshida Tomoko and Uyama Keisuke with production handled by Toho Studios.

When is the My Dearest, Like a Cherry Blossom Netflix release date?

Subscribers will have to wait until Spring, but we can already confirm that My Dearest, Like a Cherry Blossom, is coming to Netflix on Thursday, March 24th, 2022.

What is the plot of My Dearest, Like a Cherry Blossom?

Haruto Asakura, once an aspiring photographer, falls in love with hairdresser Misaki Ariake and asks her out on a date. Upon watching Misaki work hard to achieve her dreams, it inspires Haruto to return to photography, but their romance is at threat of ending swiftly as Misaki is diagnosed with a rare disease that ages her ten times faster than normal.

Who are the cast members of My Dearest, Like a Cherry Blossom?

At the time of writing, only two cast members have been confirmed for My Dearest, Like a Cherry Blossom.

Nakajima Kento and Matsumoto Honoka, the two leads of the movie, will portray the roles of Asakura Haruto and Ariake Misaki, respectively.

Nakajima Kento is known for his work on the live-action adaptation of the beloved anime Nisekoi, playing the lead role of Ichijo Raku.

Matsumoto Honoka recently starred in the film Mio’s Cookbook in the role of Mio.

When and where did the production of My Dearest, Like a Cherry Blossom take place?

Principal photography began on October 1st, 2021, and ended after only a few weeks of filming on October 25th, 2021.

Filming took place in Tokyo, Japan.

Are you looking forward to the release of My Dearest, Like a Cherry Blossom on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!