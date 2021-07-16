Jessica Alba Netflix Thriller ‘Trigger Warning’: What We Know So Far

In an effort to expand its action game, Netflix will produce yet another action movie, this time starring a Netflix first-timer, Jessica Alba. In the movie Trigger Warning, Alba will play a traumatized veteran who inherits her grandfather’s bar and faces a moral dilemma after learning the truth behind his untimely death.

Netflix’s Trigger Warning will be helmed by director Mouly Surya, who helmed the well-received Cannes entry Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts that became Indonesia’s foreign film Oscar submission. The script for Trigger Warning was written by Josh Olson, who was nominated for an Oscar for the 2005 graphic novel adaptation A History of Violence, and John Brancato, whose credits include Terminator Salvation and the 2009 Bruce Willis sci-fi film Surrogates.

Besides being the lead, Jessica Alba will also executive produce. Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee are also producing. Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Trigger Warning:

What’s the plot of Trigger Warning?

Said to be an action thriller, Netflix’s Trigger Warning centers on a traumatized veteran (Jessica Alba) who inherits her grandfather’s bar and faces a moral dilemma after learning the truth behind his untimely death.

Who is cast in Trigger Warning?

It has been announced back in 2020 that Jessica Alba would headline Trigger Warning for Netflix. Alba is most famous for her roles in Fantastic Four, Sin City, and more. Trigger Warning will be Alba’s first collaboration with Netflix although stars in the excellent cop drama L.A.’s Finest which has risen in popularity thanks to inclusion on Netflix since January 2021.

What’s the production status of Trigger Warning?

Netflix’s Trigger Warning starring Jessica Alba is currently set to enter production on September 1, 2021 in Santa Fe, New Mexico according to issue 1254 of Production Weekly. Filming is expected to wrap on October 27, 2021.

According to Deadline, Alba will be flying to and from New Mexico twice a week to juggle her duties running her business Honest Co.

What’s the Netflix release date for Trigger Warning?

Netflix hasn’t set a date for Trigger Warning, but considering the production schedule, we would normally expect the movie to drop on the streamer sometime in the latter half of 2022.