‘Julie and the Phantoms’ Season 2: Renewal Status & What to Expect

Julie and the Phantoms is the brand new teen comedy-drama with 9 episodes now streaming on Netflix globally but will the show be coming back for a second season? According to a couple of sources, the answer seems to be yes, the show has scored an early renewal and will be returning but yet to be officially confirmed. Here’s what’s we know.

The series is helmed by Kenny Ortega who was poached from Disney (known for Descendents and High School Musical) works with Netflix on an output deal that was struck back in April 2019.

Season 1 of Julie and the Phantoms dropped on Netflix on September 10th, 2020 globally and is an American adaptation of the Brazillian series Julie e os Fantasmas. The series stars Madison Reyes, Charlie Gillespie, Owen Patrick Joyner, Jeremy Shada, and Jadah Marie.

How has the series performed? No official viewing stats have been announced but the series has featured in the top 10s in countries such as the United States, the Netherlands, Australia, and Canada. In the United States, the series has peaked at position 5.

Julie and the Phantoms Season 2 Renewal Status

Official Netflix renewal status: not yet renewed (last updated: 09/10/2020)

Both ProductionWeekly and TheCinemaSpot are both reporting that season 2 is in active development.

This doesn’t necessarily mean the show has been fully renewed rather than some pre-production elements are being planned in the event that a full renewal takes place. It’s not a new phenomenon, Locke & Key was being developed before season 1 released and it took a couple of weeks for full confirmation.

With the output deal, we spoke of earlier, shows from creators inside of Netflix’s pen are often given faster renewals.

What to expect from season 2 of Julie and the Phantoms

In terms of story, the series certainly sets up a second season. As DigitalSpy covered, Kenny Ortega discussed some of his plans for season 2 with him saying “We’re hoping that the world will join us, first of all.” adding “we have some big plans for season two, to go even further into our stories, and even further into our music. We hope to maybe even take this on the road, and tour Julie and the Phantoms as a live musical experience.”

Ortega also teased we may get answers regarding what actually happens in the finale episode of season 1 whether or not the Phantoms are ghosts in the finale or not. He says “that gets answered very early on in the next season” but doesn’t clarify beyond that.

Beyond the big question overhanging season 1, we’d also expect lots of new music for the second season

As for when we could see season 2 hit Netflix, it probably won’t be out until at least later in 2021 assuming it gets a swift renewal and gets into production soon.

We’ll keep this post updated over time as and when we learn of new developments regarding season 2 of Julie and the Phantoms.

Do you want to see a second season of Julie and the Phantoms? Let us know in the comments.