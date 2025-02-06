‘As You Stood By’ Netflix K-drama: Filming Concludes, First Look & Q4 2025 Release

The K-drama adaptation of Hideo Okuda’s crime novel Naomi to Kanako recently wrapped filming. Netflix will also be releasing the series in Q4 2025, and we have already had our first look at the exciting K-drama, which stars Squid Game actress Lee You Mi and Parasyte: The Grey Actress Jeon So Nee.

As You Stood By (Working Title) is an upcoming South Korean crime drama directed by Lee Jung Rim and the adaptation of the famous novel Naomi to Kanako by author Hideo Okuda.

When is As You Stood By coming to Netflix?

Netflix has announced that As You Stood By is coming in Q4 (October-December) 2025.

An exact release date has yet to be announced, but we expect to learn more soon.

What is the plot of As You Stood By?

Two childhood hands, one the victim of domestic abuse at the hands of her violent husband, are driven to the brink, resulting in the murder of the husband and burying his body. Are better days ahead? Or will their crime catch up with them?

Who is in the cast of As You Stood By?

Jeon So Nee plays Eun Su. The actress was last seen on Netflix in Parasyte: The Grey, where she played the role of Jung Soo In. Outside of Netflix, she has starred in K-dramas such as Our Blooming Youth, When My Love Blooms, and Encounter.

Lee You Mi plays Hui Su. The actress has already starred in two of the biggest K-dramas on Netflix, Squid Game and All of Us Are Dead. She also starred in the popular romantic fantasy K-drama Strong Girl Namsoon and the upcoming Netflix series Mr. Plankton.

Jang Seung Jo plays Jin Pyo. The actor recently appeared in The Frog, starring in three episodes of Ha Jae Sik. However, his role as Jin Pyo will be his first leading role in a Netflix series since he starred as Lee Joon in the 2019 K-drama Chocolate.

Lee Moo Saeng plays Jin So Baek. The actor was recently seen in the second season of Gyeongseong Creature as Captain Kuroko. He also starred in both seasons of The Glory as Kang Yeong Cheon. He has also starred in other Netflix titles such as Thirty-Nine, The Silent Sea, Chocolate, Designated Survivor: 60 Days, and Prison Playbook.

So far, no other supporting or guest cast members have been announced.

What is the production status of As You Stood By?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming for As You Stood By began in mid-September 2024 and ended recently in early February 2025.

Are you looking forward to watching As You Stood By on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!