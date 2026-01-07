New K-Dramas Coming to Netflix in 2026 & Beyond

2025 has been a phenomenal year for K-dramas on Netflix, but it won’t be long before 2026 arrives, and with it, a whole bunch of new and exciting K-dramas we’re certain subscribers are going to love. As the countdown to 2026 begins, here are the K-dramas Netflix subscribers can look forward to watching in 2026.

N = Netflix Original

Please Note: This is not the full list of K-dramas coming to Netflix in 2026. More titles will be announced throughout the remainder of 2025 and throughout 2026.

New K-Dramas Coming to Netflix in 2026

Can This Love Be Translated? (Season 1) N

Episodes: 10

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Seon Ho, Go Youn Jung, Lee Yi Dam, Choi Woo Sung, Fukushi Sota

Netflix Release Date: January 16, 2026

After its Q4 2025 release was delayed, fans will be delighted that they only have to wait until January for the K-drama. As it stands, Can This Love Be Translated? will be the first K-drama to kick-start the new year for Netflix.

“Joo Ho-jin, a talented multilingual interpreter, finds himself thrust into the role of personal interpreter for the renowned actress Cha Moo-hee. Despite their differing views on love, their interactions brim with comedic misunderstandings. Yet, as they spend more time together, their rapport deepens, paving the way for delightful conversations and moments of mutual understanding.”

Episodes: 12 (weekly)

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Romance | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Kim Hye Yoon, Lomon, Jang Dong Joo, Lee Si Woo, Kim Tae Jung

Netflix Release Date: January 16, 2026

Eun Ho is a nine-tailed mystical creature known as a Gumiho, and it’s her destiny to one day become a human. However, she couldn’t imagine anything worse and enjoys her eternal youth by participating only in the human world’s fun. Her life and fate change forever when she meets Kang Si Yeol, a narcissistic but world-class soccer player with the perfect life.

Episodes: 16 (weekly)

Genre: Comedy, Crime | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Park Shin Hye, Go Kyung Pyo, Ha Yoon Kyung, Cho Han Gyeol, Kim Hyung Mook

Netflix Release Date: January 17, 2026

Hong Geum Bo works as a supervisor at a trusted financial supervisory service. When suspicious fund flows are detected at Hanmin Securities, she goes undercover as a 20-year-old high-school graduate, Hong Jang Mi. It’s here that she runs into the man who once loved her, Sin Jeong U, the new CEO of Hanmin Securities, who is startled by the hire who looks eerily like the woman he once loved. However, it’s not long before they become complicatedly entangled.

A Wonderful New World (Season 1)

Episodes: 14

Genre: Comedy, Romance, Fantasy | Runtime: 70 Mins

Cast: Im Ji Yeon, Heo Nam Jun, Jang Seung Jo, Lee Se Hee, Chae Seo An

Netflix Release Date: May 2026

Sin Seo Ri is an actress who becomes possessed by the spirit of a notorious Joseon-era femme fatale with a harsh personality. She was once a royal concubine, held the highest rank, and was known and widely respected throughout Korea. However, she was sentenced to death by poison, and found her soul transported to the 21st Century.

Episodes: 10

Genre: Comedy, Romantic | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Ji Soo, Seo In Guk, Ryu Abel, Park Ji Ho, Kang Min Woo

Netflix Release Date: 2026

This could be the biggest K-drama on Netflix in 2026, thanks to BLACKPINK’s Kim Ji Soo cast as the female lead in the series. Fans will be flocking from all over the globe to watch her in action on Netflix!

Seo Mi Rae, a webtoon producer, is on a quest for love but wants a partner without any risks. To find her ideal match, she signs up for a virtual dating simulator called Monthly Boyfriend, which allows her to experience risk-free relationships with hundreds of men. But upon encountering unrealistically perfect boyfriends, it awakens her desires for romance.

Episodes: 8

Genre: Action, Historical, Fantasy | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Nam Joo Hyuk, Roh Yoon Seo, and Cho Seung Woo

Netflix Release Date: 2026

From hunting jelly-like monsters in The School Nurse Files to slaying ghosts in the upcoming East Palace, Nam Joo Hyuk will be back in action for Netflix as he assists Roh Yoon Seo and Cho Seung Woo in the highly exciting historical fantasy k-drama.

A ghost slayer and a palace maid secretly team up to infiltrate the depths of the royal grounds, together ridding the palace of any ghosts and other supernatural entities haunting it.

Episodes: 8

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Park Eun Bin, Cha Eun Woo, Kim Hae Sook, Choi Dae Hoon, Im Sung Jaw

Netflix Release Date: 2026

Park Eun Bin has been one of Netflix’s most popular actresses thanks to her performances in Castaway Diva, The King’s Affection, and Extraordinary Attorney Woo, and fans will be delighted to see her in action again for her fourth Netflix k-drama series to date. We’re expecting The Wonder Fools to be one of the biggest K-drama releases on Netflix in 2026.

In a world where super-powered beings exist, those with flawed superpowers are also known as “defective superhumans.” These individuals may possess superhuman abilities, but cannot fully control them or use them at will.

Director: Lee Chang Dong

Genre: Drama, Life, Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Jeon Do Yeon, Sul Kyung Gu, Zo In Sung, Cho Yeo Jung

Netflix Release Date: 2026

“This upcoming film follows the intertwined lives of two married couples leading completely opposite lives. As their worlds collide, fractures begin to appear in their daily existence.”

Episodes: 8

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Woo Do Hwan, Lee Sang Yi, Rain, Hwang Chan Sung

Netflix Release Date: TBA

It was a huge, but welcome surprise that Bloodhounds is returning for a second season! Prolific singer-songwriter Rain has joined the cast of Bloodhounds, and he is joined by fellow singer-songwriter Hwang Chan Sung.

To pay off their debt, three daring youths enter the money-lending business while confronting the rich and powerful, who prey on the weak.

Episodes: 22

Genre: Drama, Historical | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Song Hye Kyo, Gong Yoo, Lee Ha Nee, Kim Seol Hyun, Kim Jeong Woo

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Who doesn’t love a period drama? Especially a period K-drama. What’s going to be fun about this series is the 1960s backdrop, as we get to witness the evolution of Korea’s entertainment industry told through the lens of the incredibly talented Song Hye Kyo, Gong Yoo, and Lee Ha Nee.

In 1960s Korea, Min Ja, a young woman shaped by her challenging childhood, has dreams of making it in Korea’s music industry. Diving headfirst at the first opportunity to get into the music industry, she is joined by her childhood friends Dong Gu and Min Hui, the latter of whom has always had a love-hate relationship with Min Ja.

Episodes: 8

Genre: Crime, Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Shin Hye Sun, Lee Jun Hyuk, Kim Jae Won, Jung Da Bin, Shin Hyun Seung

Fashion and crime? Do you need to say more? Shin Hae Sun will take on the role of Sara Kim, and we expect her to have a fantastic performance.

Sara Kim dreams of becoming a luxury brand, and she is willing to go to extraordinary lengths and depths to fulfill those desires and ambitions.

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Action, Drama | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Mu Yeol, Lee Sung Min, Jin Ki Joo, P.O

True Lessons is the adaptation of one of the most popular ongoing webtoons, True Education. The adaptation has plenty to live up to, and we fully expect it to meet expectations and attract millions of new fans worldwide.

Tells the story of students, parents, and teachers. In a society where teachers’ rights have been compromised by students who cross the line, parents who are unsure of the line, and teachers who draw the line, the drama introduces adults who are not afraid of children and attempt to properly teach them what they did wrong. Na Hwa Jin is a field supervisor at the Teachers’ Rights Protection Agency. He is a well-rounded individual with a perfect mentality, physicality, and intellect, and is the designer of all the plans for the Teachers’ Rights Protection Agency. He is also known as the ‘Grim Reaper’ because he is unafraid of absurdity, fear, or compromise, yet he is a character who struggles to uphold justice and peace.

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Son Ye Jin, Jo Yu Ri

Son Ye Jin is starring in two Netflix projects in 2026, the first of which should be Variety. Given the popularity of the idol industry and actress Son Ye Jin, this series already feels like a huge recipe for success.

The ambitious, glamorous, and powerful entertainment executive So Eun risks everything to revive an idol group she helped create. Meanwhile, Seung Hi is ga huge fan of the idol group, and will do whatever it takes to meet her favourite idol.

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Drama, Historical, Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Son Ye Jin, Ji Chang Wook, Nana, Chani, Han Sun Hwa

The second K-drama starring Son Ye Jin is set to air on Netflix in 2026. We expect this series to be another smash hit for the streaming service, especially in Korea, considering the series is the adaptation of the beloved 2003 film Untold Scandal.

Set towards the end of the Joseon Dynasty period, Madam Jo lives as a devoted wife, but secretly she resents the restrictions placed upon her by society. Madam Jo has held many discrete relationships with other men. Jo Won is an accomplished scholar and skilled in martial arts. His real passion, though, is seducing other women. Madam Jo is his first love. Since that time, they have engaged in high-stakes games of seduction and love. They both hide their true feelings for each other. Madam Jo then sets Jo Won upon the innocent So Ok, who will become her husband’s concubine.

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Mystery, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Ryu Jun Yeol, Sul Kyung Gu, Kim Tae Seong

Identity theft is not a joke, and it’s certainly not a joke in Netflix’s upcoming mystery thriller, which sees Ryu Jun Yeol fighting to reclaim his identity and fortune from Sul Kyung Gu’s sinister character known as The Rat.

Moon Jae, a reclusive writer, finds that the fingerprint recognition on his phone fails, and even the friend who had helped him manage everything disappears. With no way left to prove that he is truly Moon Jae, he learns that a mysterious person called “Rat” has taken his name, identity, and fortune. Determined to reclaim his life, he begins to pursue him.

Episodes: 8

Genre: Horror, Fantasy | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Lee Jae Wook, Go Min Si, Kim Min Ha, Lee Hee Joon

Korean horror has been incredibly fun to watch over the past few years, and we’re intrigued to see how audiences will respond to the series.

Hyuk-jun. a young man who takes on a seemingly perfect part-time job offering 50 times the usual hourly wage through a mysterious employment agency called Spyder Human Resource Center. However, the job quickly becomes a nightmare as he encounters strange and terrifying phenomena.

Episodes: 12

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Jung Hae In, Ha Young

Fans are already super excited at the prospect of watching a romance unfold on screen between the characters portrayed by Ha Young and Jung Hae In. We’re expecting plenty to fall in love with Love Stuck.

The story follows Go Eun-sae, a brilliant prosecutor who wakes up one day with amnesia. She meets Jang Tae-ha, a suspicious man who insists he’s her boyfriend. Their unexpected living arrangement in a countryside village filled with traditional taffy shops kicks off a quirky, sweet, and irresistibly sticky love story.

Episodes: 8

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Son Suk Ku, Nagayama Eita, Kim Shin Rok, Choi Sung Eun, Jung Jae Young

We can’t wait to see Son Suk Ku in action alongside the Japanese actor Nagayama Eita, especially as the story will take the characters on a journey across Korea and Japan!

An international crime thriller that follows two detectives as they track a series of gruesome cross-border murders, characterized by twisted bodies and mysterious dying messages. The story begins in Tokyo, when a disfigured body is found with a blood-inked message written in Korean. Soon after, a similar case emerges in Korea, this time written in Japanese. As the pattern continues, the authorities realize they are dealing with a serial killer operating across countries, prompting a joint investigation that takes the detectives from Seoul to Tokyo and beyond.

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Lee Do Hyun, Shin Shi Ah

As the sequel to Hotel de Luna, fans will be overjoyed to see its sequel, Grand Galaxy Hotel, streaming on Netflix.

A unique tale unfolds when the manager of a hotel ranked #1 in customer satisfaction for decades among spirit reapers’ top memorial hotels worldwide suddenly goes missing, setting off a mysterious chain of events in the afterlife.

Episodes: 6

Genre: Drama, Thriller | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Choi Min Sik, Choi Hyun Wook, Jin Kyung, Huh Joon Ho, Kim Yoon Jin

With a stellar cast, Notes from the Last Row has the potential to be a sleeper hit for Netflix. At the very least, it’s one of the shows we’re extremely excited to see on the platform in 2026, and we hope other K-drama fans will flock to it too.

Mun O is a Korean literature professor and novelist who has effectively failed as a writer, having published only one book. Mun O, who could not forget the words of his classmate who coldly evaluated his novels in his youth, became unable to write after that. Currently, he is a professor of Korean literature at a prestigious university, and he lives with little to show for his achievements, often enduring disappointment and disgust from students who struggle to form proper sentences.

One day, after reading his student’s writing, Lee Gang, Mun O developed a desire to raise a decent student. He suggested that Lee Gang receive a proper writing lesson and started reading Lee Gang’s writing. Mun O becomes a character who experiences surprising deviations as he becomes fascinated by Lee Gang’s writing.

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Horror | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Jeon So Young, Kang Mi Na, Baek Sun Ho, Hyun Woo Seok, Lee Hyo Je

Wish Your Death has the potential to be Netflix’s viral sensation for 2026. With an excellent young cast and a plot straight out of a 1990s or 2000s teen horror movie, it spells a recipe for success with young audiences worldwide.

The series explores the fears and dreams of teenagers caught between ambition and reality. Using the app is simple: upload a video of your wish and wait for it to come true — at a cost. What shocking truths will they uncover as they grapple with the consequences of their wishes?

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Young Kwang, Chae Soo Bin, Cha Woo Min

Is Take Charge of My Heart another potential hit on Netflix’s hands? Rom coms have been the bread and butter of K-Dramas for years, and with the on-screen pairing of Kim Young Kwang and Chae Soo Bin, the series will have fans swooning!

Baek Ho Rang is living with an artificial heart and is at risk of dying as it begins to fail, but as fate would have it, he meets No Bo Bae, a woman with the power to produce electricity and to charge his artificial heart.

Coming to Netflix Beyond 2026

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Min Ju, Lomon, Moon Sang Min

Former K-pop idol Kim Min Ju will play a werewolf in Netflix’s Korean retelling of the beloved fairytale Beauty and the Beast. She will be joined by Moon Sang Min, her romantic lead, and Lomon. Filming is expected in 2026, so we likely won’t see the K-drama on Netflix until 2027.

A modern-day retelling of Beauty and the Beast, the series centres on Ha Min Su, a freshman werewolf who has adapted to life in society. She is torn between exposing her identity as a werewolf and her love for her senior, Kwon Hae Jun. Meanwhile, fellow werewolf Lee Do Ha is a hunter and preys upon drug dealers.

Episodes: TBA

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Shin Hye Sun*, Na In Woo*

Shin Hye Sun and Na In Woo have been approached to play the lead roles in 1/24 Romance, but have yet to be confirmed.

Chu Ju An and Do Jin are polar opposites at work. She is a legendary PD of a broadcasting station’s entertainment department, but, as a workaholic, has put her career first, and her spiky demeanour sees her take everything far too seriously and rule the office with an iron fist. He is a former tennis genius with a heart of gold who holds incredible records in Korean sports history. Despite his clumsy nature, luck was on his side when he landed an entry-level marketing job. The pair are inexplicably bonded after a company trip to a temple results in the pair being forced to swap bodies for only one hour each day. Now put in each other’s shoes, will romance bloom as Chu Ju An learns to sympathise with the pretty boy who constantly gets things wrong, and can Do Jin see a softer side to his boss?

