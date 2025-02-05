‘Lost in Starlight’ Netflix’s First Animated Korean Movie: Q2 2025 Release & First Look

Netflix’s first South Korean animated feature, Lost in Starlight, is coming in Q2 2025, with Revenant pair Kim Tae Ri and Hong Kyung reuniting to play the lead roles. We’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about Lost in Starlight, including the plot, cast news, trailers, and the Netflix release date.

Lost in Starlight is an upcoming animated South Korean Netflix Original film directed and co-written by Han Ji-won. Kang Hyun-joo co-wrote the story alongside Han Ji-won. Climax Studio is the production studio behind Netflix’s first South Korean animated feature.

Kim Tae-ri and Hong Kyung will voice an astronaut-musician couple in the longest distance relationship ever in #LostinStarlight, Netflix's first ever Korean animated film! pic.twitter.com/OfUfBTdiYf — Netflix K-Content (@netflixkcontent) August 16, 2023

When can we expect to see Lost in Starlight on Netflix?

Netflix has revealed that Lost in Starlight will land on the streaming service sometime in Q2 (April-June) 2025! We’re yet to get an official release date, but expect to learn more soon.

What is the plot of Lost in Starlight?

The synopsis for Lost in Starlight has been sourced from Netflix:

Nan-young, whose astronaut mom failed to return to Earth when things went awry during her Mars probe. Nan-young has always dreamed of exploring space too and longs to go to Mars in hopes of finding a trace of her mom. Her dream comes true when she is selected as one of the astronauts for a Mars probe project. Before she blasts off though, she meets Jay, a musician who also fixes retro sound instruments.

Who are the cast members of Lost in Starlight?

Kim Tae Ri will provide the voice of the astronaut Nan-young. The South Korean actress has appeared in three Netflix Originals so far, Mr. Sunshine as Go Ae Sin, Space Sweepers as Captain Jang, and Twenty-Five Twenty-One as Ku San Young. She recently starred in the Korean horror thriller series Revenant, which has received huge amounts of praise from critics and K-drama fans.

Hong Kyung will provide the voice of the musician Jay. Netflix has seen very little of Hong Kyung who has only held a supporting role in the first season of D.P. in the supporting role of Ryu Yi Kang and a guest role in Live. Hong Kyang also recently starred alongside actress Kim Tae Ri in Revenant. Some Netflix subscribers will be familiar with the actor after viewing his performances in licensed K-dramas such as Hotel del Luna, School 2017, and Life on Mars.

Are you looking forward to the release of Lost in Starlight on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!