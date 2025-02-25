‘Weak Hero Class’ Season 1 to be Released on Netflix Worldwide in March 2025

Ahead of releasing the highly anticipated second season of Weak Hero Class season 2, Netflix has finally picked up the license to the first season of Weak Hero Class, which will be streamed globally on the streaming service from March 2025.

Weak Hero Class is a South Korean action-drama series written and co-directed by You Su Min, with Park Dhan Hee as the other co-director. It is the adaptation of the popular webtoon Weak Hero from author SeoPass.

When is Weak Hero Class season 1 coming to Netflix?

Korean news site Naver has reported that Weak Hero Class will be released on Netflix worldwide on Tuesday, March 25th, 2025.

What is the plot of Weak Hero Class?

Si Eun is a model student and ranks at the top of his school, but what he makes up for in intelligence is that he is severely lacking in physical strength, resulting in relentless bullying from some of his peers. However, despite not having the strength to stand and fight, his intelligence is a layer of protection that allows him to make quick decisions and make great use of his surroundings. He soon befriends Soo Ho and Bum Seok, and a close friendship is formed as they take on the countless bullies of their high school.

Who are the cast members of Weak Hero Class?

Park Ji Hoon plays Yeon Si Eun. The actor has yet to star in a Netflix series but will be reprising his role in the upcoming second season of Weak Hero Class. He has starred in lead roles in K-dramas such as Love Song for Illusion, Love Revolution, and At a Distance Spring Is Green.

Choi Hyun Wook plays An Su Ho. The actor has starred in Netflix K-dramas such as Racket Boys, Twenty-Five Twenty-One, and DP Season 2.

Hong Kyung plays O Beom Seok. The actor starred in the 2023 Disney+/Hulu K-drama Revenant and had a supporting role in the Netflix K-drama DP.

Kim Su Gyeom plays Jeon Yeong Bin. The actor’s only appearance in a Netflix series came as a guest role in the 2022 series Juvenile Justice.

The supporting cast are:

Lee Yeon as Yeong I.

Shin Seung Ho as Jeon Seok Dae.

Hwang Sung Bin as Han Tae Hun.

Cha Woo Min as Kang U Yeong.

Yoon Jung Hoon as Lee Jeong Chan.

Na Chul as Kim Gil Su.

Park Jung Hoon as Hung Gyu.

Yeom Ji Young.

Shin Jun Chul.

Gong Hyun Joo as Yeon Si Eun’s mother.

Kim Sung Kyun as Yeon Si Eun’s father.

Jo Han Chul as O Beom Seok’s father.

Oh Dong Min.

Jo Yong Geun.

Lee Jae Hak.

Jang Myung Jin.

Gong Jun Ho.

When is Weak Hero Class season 2 coming to Netflix?

Netflix has not confirmed a release date for Weak Hero Class season 2. However, we have a release window for Q2 2025, which means the series will premiere sometime between April and June 2025.

We have an ongoing preview for Weak Hero Class season 2, which can be found here.

Will you be watching Weak Hero Class on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!