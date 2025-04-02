‘Weak Hero Class 2’ K-Drama is Coming to Netflix in April 2025

Netflix has picked up the exclusive rights to the second season of Weak Hero Class. Previously meant to be released in January 2025, Weak Hero Class 2 has been pushed back to an April 2025 release on Netflix.

Weak Hero Class 2 is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original action K-drama based on the webtoon Weak Hero from SeoPass, illustrated by Kim Jin Seok. Han Hee Jun is the creator of the K-drama, with Park Hee Dan to direct. Yoon Min Soo is the writer of the K-drama.

Kim Jin Myung and Park Won Tae are the two executive producers of the series.

When is Weak Hero Class 2 coming to Netflix?

We have known for some time that Weak Hero Class 2 would be released between April and June. Netflix has now confirmed that it will be released on April 25th, 2025.

What is the plot of Weak Hero Class 2?

The synopsis for Weak Hero Class 2 has been sourced from webtoons.com;

“Once the bullies target you, it’s game over. The school is run by tyrants whose favorite hobby is tormenting the weakest kids in class. But then Shi Eun arrived. This mysterious new student threatens to dismantle the established order. He may be small in stature, but his calculative and brutal fighting leaves unsuspecting opponents lying on the floor begging for mercy. Now the school’s toughest bullies have to scramble to take down this new and unusual hero.”

Who are the cast members of Weak Hero Class 2?

Of the original leading cast, the only person returning to reprise their role is Park Ji Hoon in the role of Yeon Shi Eun / Gray Yeon. Park Ji Hoon previously had a guest role in an episode of the Netflix series Remarriage and Desires. The actor is also known for leading roles in other K-dramas such as Love Revolution, Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage, and At a Distance Spring Is Green.

Yoo Soo Bin, who previously held a guest role in the first season, has been promoted to one of the leading cast members in the role of Choi Hyo Man / Colton Choi. The actor has been seen previously on Netflix in dramas such as D.P., Crash Landing on You, Start-Up, Live, and Prison Playbook.

Five more actors make up the remaining leading roles;

Ryeoun (Adult Trainee) as Park Hu Min / Ben Park

(Adult Trainee) as Park Hu Min / Ben Park Bae Na Ra (Evilive) as Na Baek Jin / Donald Na

(Evilive) as Na Baek Jin / Donald Na Lee Min Jae (Oh! Youngsim) as Go Hyun Tak / Alex Go

(Oh! Youngsim) as Go Hyun Tak / Alex Go Lee Jun Young (May I Help You) as Keum Seong Je / Wolf Keum

(May I Help You) as Keum Seong Je / Wolf Keum Choi Min Young (Twenty-Five Twenty-One) as Seo Jun Tae / Eugene Gale

What is the episode count?

The series is expected to be released with eight episodes. Each episode will have an approximate runtime of sixty minutes.

What is the production status of Weak Hero Class 2?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming took place in early 2024, and by June 2024, it had concluded, which was confirmed by cast member Ryeoun.

Is Weak Hero Class coming to Netflix?

Weak Hero Class was made available to stream on Netflix in March 2025, so make sure to watch it before Weak Hero Class 2 arrives.

Are you looking forward to watching Weak Hero Class 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!