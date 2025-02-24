‘Katrina: Come Hell and High Water’ Docuseries Coming to Netflix in August 2025

Netflix’s upcoming documentary from Alisa Payne on the impact of Hurricane Katrina on the city of New Orleans will be available in August 2025. Katrina: Come Hell and High Water will be a three-part series with three directors, including Spike Lee. Here’s everything we know so far about the documentary.

Katrina: Come Hell and High Water is a Netflix documentary by showrunner and producer Alisa Payne. The series has three directors: Geeta Gandbhir, Samantha Knowles, and Spike Lee. Sam Pollard is also listed as a producer.

The series is focused on the impact of Hurricane Katrina on New Orleans, which, thanks to government neglect, left the city defenseless against a storm of such magnitude. It will also catch up with locals who have spent the past 20 years recovering from the disaster and what the future holds for the city of New Orleans.

When is Katrina: Come Hell and High Water coming to Netflix?

Netflix confirmed that the documentary would premiere in August 2025 during their Next on Netflix event.

An exact release date has yet to be revealed.

What is Katrina: Come Hell and High Water about?

Netflix has provided a detailed synopsis for the documentary:

“This is the story of a brutal coastal hurricane turned cataclysmic through human error and neglect. Over the course of a gripping and emotional three episodes, the people of New Orleans recount their past, extoll their present and lean into the future of what they and their beloved city survived and have become 20 years later. The series sets the stage for a tragedy — whose man-made elements expose the systemic governmental neglect that led to the city being defenseless in the face of the storm — and Katrina’s devastating impact that changed New Orleans irreparably. Detailed, harrowing and triumphant first-person accounts and never before seen archive illustrate the magnitude of Katrina, the aftermath of the levees breaking and the bungled recovery.”

What is the episode count?

There will be a total of three episodes.

