Kenneth Feinberg 9/11 Biopic ‘Worth’ Coming to Netflix in September 2021

Coming to Netflix this September is the lesser-known stories of what happened to the families and the victims of 9/11, and the fight it took to help them. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Worth, and we’ll update the article with trailer releases, the plot, cast, and most importantly the Netflix release date.

Worth is an upcoming Netflix Original 9/11 biopic written by Max Borenstein, and directed by Sara Colangelo.

When is the Worth Netflix release date?

An exact release date hasn’t been provided by Netflix but the release date for Worth has been listed for September 2021. This is backed up by IMDb which also has the release of Worth listed for September.

Worth has already been seen by audiences when it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020.

What is the plot of Worth?

American attorney Ken Feinberg leads the fight against cynicism, bureaucracy, and politics in Washington D.C. as he goes through the US justice system to help the victims of 9/11.

Who are the cast members of Worth?

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Ken Feinberg Michael Keaton Birdman | Spotlight | Batman Camille Biros Amy Ryan Gone Baby Gone | The Office | Birdman Charles Wolfe Stanley Tucci Big Night | Spotlight | Julie & Julia Karen Abate Laura Benanti Supergirl | Eli Stone | Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Lee Quinn Tate Donovan Argo | Hercules | Shooter TBA Talia Balsam Mad Men | Divorce | No Strings Attached Frank Donato Chris Tardio Daredevil | The Sopranos | Analyze That Carlos E.R. Ruiz Happy Face | The Bad Batch | Sons of Anarchy Myrna Zuzanna Szadkowski Gossip Girl | The Sopranos | The Knick Jim Wass Stevens Public Morals | House of Cards | The Wrestler John Ashcroft Victor Slezak Hell on Wheels | Treme | Path to War Graham Morris Andy Schneeflock Orange Is the New Black | Bridge of Spies | Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Senator Kennedy Steve Vinovich Godfather of Harlem | The Intern | Worth Richard David Fierro Maniac | The Knick | Hawaii Five-0

What is the runtime of Worth?

Worth has a reported run time of 118 minutes.

When was Worth filmed?

Filming began in April and was carried out at New York, at 24th Ave and Crescent St, Astoria. We’re not sure when filming came to an end but it likely wrapped up in June or July of 2019.

