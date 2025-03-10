‘Kill Tony’ Is Headed to Netflix; 3 Specials Ordered With First To Premiere in April 2025

Netflix has tapped the popular YouTube show Kill Tony for multiple specials that’ll begin premiering in April 2025. Three Kill Tony specials, in addition to standalone Tony Hinchcliffe (as recently seen on Netflix for the Tom Brady roast), are headed to Netflix.

The first special will film at The Comedy Mothership in Austin, Texas, and premiere exclusively on Netflix on April 7, 2025. According to Netflix, “The specials will feature a mix of established comedians and surprise celebrity guests, while blending rapid-fire standup sets from aspiring comedians with sharp and often brutal feedback from Hinchcliffe and his panel of seasoned comics.”

Kill Tony is an incredibly popular YouTube show that has been running for several years. Hosted by Tony Hinchcliffe, the show gives aspiring comedians—both young and old—a chance to break into the industry with a 60-second, uninterrupted stand-up routine. Hinchcliffe is joined by a rotating panel of comedians and famous guests, who often provide feedback or hilariously roast the performers.

What started as a small, niche show has grown exponentially, fueled by social media and YouTube. It has since expanded to massive live performances, including sold-out shows at the H-E-B Center and Madison Square Garden. The show’s YouTube channel has amassed nearly half a billion views with 2.15M subscribers, and its guest panel has featured major comedy names such as Theo Von, Shane Gillis, Joe Rogan, Matt Rife, Tom Segura, and Adam Ray—often appearing in character such as Dr. Phil which he recently reprised for a Netflix special.

The most watched Kill Tony episode to date is the one featuring Donald Trump (played by Gillis) and Joe Biden (played by Ray). It has been watched a staggering 24M times on YouTube and exponentially more on clips across social media like TikTok.

The deal includes a one-hour standup special for Hinchcliffe in addition to the new Kill Tony specials. More details will be revealed later.

In a statement, Hinchcliffe said on the announcement of the new Netflix specials:

“Myself and our entire crew of Austin comedians, peers, and upcomers are excited for the opportunity to share our chaotic, insane show with a whole new chunk of the globe. It all started in a room at The Comedy Store with 12 audience members and barely anyone watching in 2013, after world tours and 700+ Monday releases on YouTube it seems the persistence has paid off and now to think that I can pull a name out of a bucket and that person will be performing standup and an improvised interview on the largest streaming service in the world is both exciting and frightening. It’s the most spontaneous and improvised show that is out there and the creative freedom given to us by Netflix to keep the show in its pure form is a comedian’s dream and we can’t wait to Netflix and Kill.”

Kill Tony is just the latest YouTube show to make the jump to Netflix, with prior examples including Ms. Rachel, CoComelon, and The Amazing Digital Circus.

