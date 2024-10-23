Adam Ray Dr. Phil Comedy Special Lands Netflix Release

Netflix News and Previews

Adam Ray will be making his Netflix stand-up special comedy debut in November 2024 with his untitled special due out on the streamer globally on November 19th, 2024.

A rising star in comedy, Adam Ray is best known for his various characters, who mimic real-life celebrities or figures or make-up caricatures. One of his most famous is Dr. Phil, based on the talk show host who had his own show on CBS for 21 seasons across 3,505 episodes, with that wrapping up in 2023. Ray rocks a wig and mimics the host with a Southern Texan accent. 

Netflix calls the show a “one-of-a-kind comedy show featuring celebrity guests, crowd work, and outrageous hijinks.”

The actor and comedian are best known for roles on Curb Your Enthusiasm, The Barbie Movie, MadTV, Hacks, Pam & Tommy, and The Heat. Ray is also a regular on the popular YouTube show Kill Tony. The show recently sold out Madison Square Garden, with Ray featuring on both nights. On night 1, he played the role of Dr. Phil, and on night 2, he suited up as President Joe Biden alongside Shane Gillis as former President Trump.

Ray was also among the 400+ artists who performed at Netflix’s most recent Netflix is a Joke Festival, which took over Los Angeles in May 2024, occupying over 35 venues and offering 500 shows to fans. Ray performed as Dr. Phil at The Comedy Store on May 6th and the Hollywood Palladium on May 11th. 

Other comedy specials coming to Netflix throughout November include Adrienne Iapalucci: Dark Queen (November 12th) and Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All (November 26th). Our full list of everything coming to Netflix throughout November 2024 is here.

Netflix lists the special as Untitled Adam Ray / Dr. Phil Comedy Special in the app, but we’re told the special could be called Adam Ray Presents: Dr. Phil UNPLUGGED.

Are you looking forward to this new Adam Ray stand-up comedy special coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments. 

