Classic ‘Knight Rider’ Show & Movie Coming to Netflix in December 2021

The December 2021 Netflix release list is now with us and one of the surprises is that Netflix will be receiving all four seasons of the NBC classic, Knight Rider starring David Hasselhoff. All four seasons and the movie will hit Netflix in the United States on December 1st, 2021.

For those born in the 90s or beyond, you may not be familiar with the classic NBC show that aired between 1982 and 1986. Knight Rider starred David Hasselhoff who played the role of Michael Knight who fought crime alongside his super-advanced car, KITT.

The series was created by Glen A. Larson who went onto work with 20th Century Fox following the conclusion of Knight Rider. Larson is known for huge shows such as The Hardy Boys, Battlestar Gallactica, and Quincy.

The series is currently available on both the NBC app in full (not Peacock which s bizarre) and Starz as of the time of writing. It’s unclear whether the series will depart these services in favor of going exclusive on Netflix (it likely won’t).

Now the question you may have is how long will Knight Rider be on Netflix? Well, that’s not clear. We’ve seen a lot of licenses to Netflix to be over shorter periods in recent years as providers look to gain more control over their properties. Our best guess right now is that Netflix will have the show for a year or two but don’t be surprised if it’s shorter.

Knight Rider 2000 will also drop as part of the drop on December 1st. We first reported that the movie was coming to Netflix US on November 3rd.

Time to spend some time with the Hoff! Knight Rider 2000 hits Netflix in the United States on December 1st. pic.twitter.com/xsbxb9Morb — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) November 3, 2021

Of course, licensing to Netflix could be just drumming up interest in a heavily rumored reboot that Hasselhoff reconfirmed over the summer. The last we heard officially regarding a new Knight Rider movie was back in August 2020 where TJ Fixman was on board to script and Spyglass Media and James Wan producing. Could this signal the new movie coming exclusively to Netflix? Time will tell.

Are you looking forward to spending Christmas with the Hoff? Let us know in the comments down below.