Lana Condor’s ‘Boo, Bitch’ Netflix Series: Coming to Netflix in July 2022

Netflix fan favorite and To All the Boys star Lana Condor will be returning for her latest project, the limited comedy series Boo, Bitch. Scheduled for release in July 2022 we’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Boo, Bitch on Netflix.

Screenwriters Erin Ehrlich (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, King of the Hill) and Lauren Iungerich (On My Block, Awkward) will serve as showrunners for the series as well as the main writers. The story for Boo, Bitch is a new take on an original script optioned by newcomers and co-creators Tim Schauer and Kuba Soltysiak.

The show is designed to be a limited series so don’t expect a season 2.

Crazy Cat Lady Development is behind the production with 8 episodes planned.

Ehrlich and Iungerich will serve as showrunners and executive produce with Condor, Jonathon Komack Martin (Deadpool), Blake Goza (The Escort), and Jamie Dooner (On My Block). Schauer and Soltysiak will co-executive produce.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Boo, Bitch:

What’s the release date of Boo, Bitch?

Boo, Bitch has been listed to be released on Netflix on Friday, July 8th, 2022.

What’s the plot of Boo, Bitch?

Sadly, not much has been revealed about the plot of the limited series, but we do have a brief synopsis as released by Production Weekly:

Erika Vu (Condor) is completely bummed out. She in her final weeks of high school and nobody even knows her name, thanks largely to popular mean girl Riley, who has constantly dissed and undermined Erika throughout school. But when her best friend Gia convinces Erika to go to a big high school party, Erika overcomes her shyness and becomes the toast of the evening — even capturing the attention of sexy Jake C, Riley’s recent ex. However, when the hungover Gia and Erika retrace their steps the day after to find Erika’s missing necklace, they may have a surprise in store — a shock thattakes Erika’s finally on-track life in a wholly unexpected direction — to say the very least.

Who is cast in Boo, Bitch?

It was confirmed in February 2021 by the streamer that Netflix’s Boo, Bitch will be led by Lana Condor who is best known for her role as Lara Jean in the To All the Boys trilogy at Netflix.

Lana Condor will star in and executive produce Boo, Bitch — a live-action comedy limited series about a high school senior who, after years of playing it safe, decides to live an epic life … only to wake up the next morning and find out she’s now a ghost. pic.twitter.com/2qANm0om6D — Netflix (@netflix) February 5, 2021

Condor has spoken a little bit about the project including in an interview with Travel and Leisure which touched on a number of subjects but specifically talking about Boo, Bitch, Condor said the following:

“We have actively been making sure that we’re hiring and creating a really diverse writers room,” she told T+L. “I feel like it starts with… making sure that people feel safe, just people feel safe to express themselves and to use their voices. And I think that’s something I’m seeing more of. But again, we have a long way to go.”

Joining Lana Condor in the main cast are Madison Thompson (Ozark), Zoe Margaret Colletti (Fear the Walking Dead), Aparna Brielle (A.P. Bio), Reid Miller (YOU), Tenzing Norgay Trainor (Liv and Maddie), Alyssa Jirrels (Saved by the Bell).

The full cast list for the series is as follows:

Lana Condor – Erika Vu

Madison Thompson – Emma

Zoe Margaret Colletti – Gia

Aparna Brielle – Riley

Reid Miller – Brad

Tenzing Norgay Trainor – Gavin

Alyssa Jirrels – Alyssa

Jason Genao – Devon

Mason Versaw – Jake C.

Conor Husting – Jake W.

Austin Fryberger – Archer

Ben Cain – Fred

Jami Alix – Lea

Savira Windyani – Sail

Cathy Vu – Mrs. Vu

Abigail Achiri – Raven

Brittany Bardwell – Sophia

Isidoro Perez – Diego

Michael Solomon – Jake M.

Laura Louise – Oleanna

Nick Benson – Chase

Susan Song – Ms. Huang

John Brantley Cole – Dr. Vu

Van Brunelle – Oliver Vu

Asia King – Portia

Ollie Walters – Leo

Jenn Santos – May

Mary Aldousary – Ms. Dollar

Mason Lawrence – Darwin

Violet Spingarn – Keisha

How many episodes will be in Boo, Bitch?

It has been confirmed by Variety that Netflix has given Boo, Bitch an eight-episode series order, which means it is a limited series. Each episode will be half-hour long.

What’s the production status of Boo, Bitch?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 18/05/2022)

According to issue 1253 of Production Weekly. Boo Bitch entered production in late August 2021. IMBd Pro has not listed any filming dates, but on May 13th the status of the project was changed to Post-Production.

Given the project was last listed to be in pre-production by August 29th, 2021 it would be safe to assume filming has been carried out and concluded.

