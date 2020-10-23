Leah Remini’s Scientology Series Coming to Netflix in November 2020

Netflix has revealed its strong November 2020 lineup and among the titles are a few A&E series that look to be licensing out some of its content again with most being pulled in recent years. All three seasons of Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath arrive on November 1st, 2020.

Running on A&E between November 2016 and August 2019 across three seasons, the series dives into the controversial Church of Scientology (of which Leah Remini, the show’s host was a former member), explaining the inner workings of the organization and speaking to other ex-members of the church.

Seasons 1 & 2 of the series look into the widescale abuse and tactics of the church whereas the third season (as explained in the trailer below) takes a big look into the corruption surrounding any ability to act on the church.

Among the guests included in the show are Mike Rinder (who accompanies Leah Remini throughout much of the three seasons), Marc Headley, Aaron Smith-Levin, Paul Haggis, Philip Gale, and Lawrence Wright.

37 episodes (each averaging around 43 minutes) aired in total and will all arrive on Netflix on November 1st, 2020 but only in the United States as far as we’re aware.

A two-hour special also later aired on A&E which is expected to be part of the three-season drop.

We should also mention that Leah Remini did feature as one of the guests in Netflix’s now-defunct talk show with Chelsea Handler. Her segment, which is well worth watching as a precursor to this series, is just over 10 minutes long and takes you through the internal workings of the church. The interview was done as a promotional vehicle for the A&E series.

The series will be the only Scientology related title currently on Netflix. Louie Theroux’s documentary looking into the church called My Scientology Movie was streaming on Netflix in the US between July 2017 and July 2020.

Of course, one of the biggest Scientology documentaries of all time, Going Clear. Unfortunetely, that’s not available on Netflix given it’s an HBO production and as such, you can find that on HBO Max.

Are you looking forward to watching Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath on Netflix this November? Let us know in the comments.