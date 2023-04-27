Netflix News

‘LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising’ To Arrive on Netflix in June 2023

Here's your first look at LEGO NINJAGO: Dragons Rising.

Ninjago DragonsRising 2023 S01 e102 TheMergePart2 SRS Press

LEGO NINJAGO: Dragons Rising. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2023

Netflix has announced it’ll carry the brand new animated series LEGO NINJAGO: Dragons Rising beginning on June 1st, 2023, in select regions, including the United States.

LEGO Ninjago is the popular sub-franchise that was first introduced in 2011 by the LEGO Group. The main TV series for the franchise aired from 2011 to 2019, with over 200 episodes released, multiple toy sets, and other media created on the franchise too.

Most regions of Netflix around the world stream Ninjago, with most carrying at least a few seasons of the main show, with Australia, Canada, and the US carrying seasons 1-6 plus in most cases, Netflix globally carries all ten seasons of LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu.

In recent weeks, LEGO has been teasing a new season of the NINJAGO franchise, with it confirmed last July that a new series would be debuting in 2023. Leading up to recent announcements, what form the new season would take has been a mystery, with one lead writer claiming the new season isn’t simply “not a season title” but something bigger.

A teaser trailer for the new series was released by the LEGO YouTube channel on April 26th with the caption:

“Everything feels so familiar. And yet…nothing is the same. Join new heroes on a journey into thrilling and dangerous new worlds in Dragons Rising, the new show from LEGO NINJAGO. Coming soon.”

Now, Netflix has confirmed it’ll be carrying the show’s new season but only confirmed that it’ll be released in the US for the moment. We’re still waiting for full availability information.

More region availability can be found on the LEGO page for Dragons Rising.

In addition, Netflix provided an additional brief synopsis of the new series:

“In the series, many legendary realms have suddenly combined into one, but their union is unstable. A Spinjitzu Ninja Master must train a new generation of heroes to help find Elemental Dragons who can save the planet before the forces of evil use the same dragon energy to destroy this new world.”

Among the voice cast confirmed for the show thus far includes:

  • Sabrina Pitre (Tobot, Beyblade Burst) as Sora – has previously voiced Vania and Garpo in Ninjago
  • Brian Drummond (Sonic Prime, Dragon Ball Z) as Riyu
  • Deven Mack (Sonic Prime, Daniel Spellbound) as Arin
  • Giles Panton (Ninjago, The Man in the High Castle) as Rapton – has previously voiced Kalmaar in Ninjago.
LEGO Ninjago Dragons Rising S1 E2 Native 00 02 17 03 copy

LEGO NINJAGO: Dragons Rising – Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2023

LEGO Ninjago Dragons Rising S1 E1 Native 00 19 02 21

LEGO NINJAGO: Dragons Rising – Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2023

Are you looking forward to LEGO NINJAGO: Dragons Rising hitting Netflix on June 1st? Let us know in the comments down below.

