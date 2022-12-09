‘Sonic Prime’ Voice Cast and Where You’ve Heard Them Before

Netflix’s big new Sonic series is due out in mid-December 2022 and with it comes a brand new take on the classic SEGA character. Looking for a rundown of who’s voicing the iconic characters in the new Netflix series? Here’s a rundown of the complete voice cast you’ll hear in Sonic Prime.

Produced by SEGA, WildBrain, and Marza, the first batch of episodes of the new animated kids series is due to drop on December 15th, 2022. It contains eight episodes in total, including a 40-minute premiere episode.

Deven Christian Mack as Sonic

All Characters Voiced in Sonic Prime: Sonic, Cubot, and Orbot

Best Known For: 57 voice credits, mostly in kids’ television.

Previous Netflix Projects: Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Chuck), Team Zenko Go (Ian), The Dragon Prince (Yonnis)

Voicing the titular character of Sonic for the first time is the veteran Caribbean voice actor Deven Mack.

Per a press release provided to What’s on Netflix, Mack was the shyest kid in school and began his career at the age of 17.

You may be surprised that Mack is also voicing the robot pair of both Cubot and Orbot, both of whom are Dr. Eggman’s creations.

Sonic in video games has previously been voiced by Ryan Drummond, Jason Griffith, and, most recently, Roger Craig Smith.

In the Paramount Pictures live-action movies, Sonic is voiced by Ben Schwartz.

Brian Drummond as Dr. Eggman

All Characters Voiced in Sonic Prime: Eggman, Mr. Dr. Eggman and Dr. Done It

Best Known For: Dragon Ball Z and Death Note

Other Netflix Projects: The Last Kids on Earth (Rover, King Wretch), Deepa & Anoop (Gordy), The Willoughbys, and The Dragon Prince.

With over 300 credits to his name, Drummond is a veteran of the voice acting industry, having voiced characters in animated series, anime series, and video games.

This isn’t the first time Drummond has featured in a Sonic title. In the 1999 series Sonic Underground, he voiced Knuckles and Stripes.

In the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie, Dr. Eggman is played by Jim Carrey.

Here’s the official character description for Eggman:

“Sonic’s eternal nemesis, still bent on global domination with his army of Badnik robots. Dr. Eggman hatches a plan to mine the Paradox Prism and harness its world-bending energy to transform the paradise of Green Hill into a mechanistic dystopia. When the Prism shatters, rocketing Sonic into the alternate realities of the Shatterverse, we get an up-close look at what life would be like if Dr. Eggman actually prevailed.”

Ashleigh Ball as Tails

All Characters Voiced in Sonic Prime: Tails Nine and Tails

Best Known For: Voicing Applejack in My Little Pony

Previous Netflix Projects: Johnny Test (Jeffy), The Hollow (Mira)

Miles “Tails” Prower is Sonic the Hedgehog’s sidekick and close friend, and in this series is voiced by Ashleigh Ball.

Here’s the official description for Tails in Sonic Prime:

“Ever since Sonic saved him from a couple of bullying brutes, Tails has looked up to him and served as his sidekick. Using his twin tails to fly like a helicopter, he’s the brainiac of the bunch, crafting all sorts of gadgets to help the crew battle their foes. Tails always looks before he leaps, and if Sonic would just stop and listen to him, things would go a whole lot smoother.”

Tails featured in Sonic the Hedgehog 2 from Paramount Pictures, and there was voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey. In video games, the character has been previously voiced by Kate Higgins, Amy Palant, and Corey Bringas.

Adam Nurada as Knuckles The Echidna

All Characters Voiced in Sonic Prime: Knuckles

Best Known For: Netflix’s Deepa & Anoop

A relative newcomer to voice acting (first listed credit is 2018) is Adam Nurada, who will be taking up the role of Knuckles, previously voiced by Idris Elba in the live-action movie, and Dave B. Mitchell, Travis Willingham, and Dan Green in previous iterations.

Here’s the official character description for Knuckles in Sonic Prime:

“Knuckles might be the last of his kind, but he never gives up on the fight. Driven by duty and no time for fun and games, the unflappable Knuckles uses his namesake spiked knuckles to bash down Badniks, climb, and break through seemingly impenetrable barriers to save his friends.”

Shannon Chan-Kent as Amy Rose

All Characters Voiced in Sonic Prime: Amy, Rusty Rose, Rebel Denizen

Best Known For: Starring in Woke, Good Trouble, and Life Sentance. Voicing in My Little Pony.

Previous Netflix Projects: The Sea Beast (Fen), You (Kiki), Another Life (Iara), Hello Ninja (Cara)

Canadian voice actress and live-action actress Shannon Chan-Kent will be taking on the role of Amy Rose in the new series adding to her almost 300 credits.

Fun fact too, Shannon Chan-Kent also featured in a brief cameo as a Roadhouse Waitress in the first live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

Per WildBrain, here’s the official character description for Sonic Prime’s Amy Rose:

“A protector of nature with a pure heart, Amy puts her friends first. But don’t be fooled by this hedgehog’s gentle exterior. Where she may lack the speed of the rest of the crew, she makes up for it with the raw power of her signature Piko Piko Hammer, which she uses to dispatch Dr. Eggman’s Badniks with ease.”

Kazumi Evans as Rouge

All Characters Voiced in Sonic Prime: Rouge, Rebel Rouge, Intercom Voice, Security Drone

Best Known For: My Little Pony and The Deep

Previous Netflix Projects: Johnny Test (Sally), The Hollow (Nisha)

With over 75 credits to her name, the Canadian actress is no stranger to animation, having worked on some huge titles in her career.

Previous voice actresses assigned to the role in prior years include Karen Strassman, Kathleen Delaney, and Lani Minella.

Per WildBrain, here’s what you can expect from Rouge (also known as Rouge the Bat) in the new series:

“Rouge the Bat is a cunning spy and a ferocious flying fighter, who packs a wicked kick. An expert thief with a weakness for jewels, she’s had her eye on the Paradox Prism for a long time. A mercenary by nature, she’s happy to team up with Sonic and friends — when their interests align”

Ian Hanlin as Big The Cat and Shadow the Hedgehog

All Characters Voiced in Sonic Prime: Big The Cat, New Yoke Big The Cat, Eggforcer and Shadow

Best Known For: My Little Pony, Sausage Party and Lego Jurassic World

Previous Netflix Projects: Angry Birds: Summer Madness, Johnny Test, and Chip and Potato

Taking on several roles for Sonic Prime is Ian Hanlin, who will be playing Shadow the Hedgehog and Big the Cat. The voice actor has over 50 voice acting credits to his name.

Here are the two character descriptions for his main two characters in the new series.

Shadow the Hedgehog:

“Sonic’s biggest rival and all-too-serious foil, Shadow’s signature Air Shoes allow him to match Sonic in speed. He hunts for Chaos Emeralds to power his Chaos Control technique to bend space-time and teleport, allowing him to guide Sonic at key points on his journey through the Shatterverse.”

Big The Cat:

“Despite his imposing size, Big the Cat is a gentle giant who would prefer to relax and fish with his friend Froggy at his side. But he can be counted on to help Sonic and friends in a pinch!”

Vincent Tong as Dr. Deep

All Characters Voiced in Sonic Prime: Renegade Knucks, Dr. Deep

Best Known For: The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, Dragons: The Nine Realms

Previous Netflix Projects: Chip and Potato, Johnny Test, Starbeam, The Dragon Prince, Super Monsters

Canadian voice actor Vincent Tong has well over 150 acting credits to his name and will be playing at least two characters in Sonic Prime.

For reasons of spoilers, we aren’t able to provide you with any additional details of who exactly Vincent Tong is voicing throughout the series so you’ll have to tune in to find out.

Are you looking forward to Sonic Prime on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.