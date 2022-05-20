‘Love, Death and Robots’ Volume 3 Episode 1: 3 Robots Exit Strategies Ending Explained

For anyone confused about the ending to the first episode of volume 3 of Love, Death and Robots then allow us to help! We’ll also be covering the remaining episodes of volume 3 of Love, Death, and Robots, but here is the ending explained to Three Robots: Exit Strategies.

The robot trio continues their holiday exploring the ruins of humanity, learning about the humans’ survival strategies for the collapse of civilization.

The talented artists of Sevilla-based studio Blow outdid themselves again for the second dose of 3 Robots.

Ending Explained

On their holiday to learn more about the extinction of humanity, the three robots were investigating what strategies their former masters took in order to try to survive the end of the world. From learning about the bottom of society fighting it out for resources in survivalist camps to the American government officials enforcing “extreme democracy,” in the end it was only the 0.01% that was able to escape Earth, successfully colonizing Mars. However, in a bait and switch, we learned that it wasn’t the humans who colonized Mars after all, but in fact, it was the super sophisticated and intelligent cats that humans engineered to have opposable thumbs.

Boldly go where no cat has gone before

Xbot 4000 questioned the lengths and efforts humanity went to survive, only for it to be for naught, except in the end the robot trio were happy to learn that the spaceship containing the very last of their former overlords had made it off the planet and was headed to Mars.

Unbeknownst to the robot trio, it was actually the feline critters who used their vast intelligence and opposable thumbs to colonize Mars for themselves, all but confirming that humanity is extinct after all. However this does beg the question, how long has the passage of time been between the first episode of Three Robots to the second, as the very same talking cat who revealed itself to the robots in the first episode is now drinking iced milk on the surface of Mars.

Origins of the Robot uprising

From Little Bot we learned that humanity’s treatment of their former robotic slaves lead to the uprising and robotic rebellion that played one of many key factors in the extinction of the human race. Had humans shown kindness and empathy to their robotic slaves then perhaps the robots could have played a role in helping the humans survive the apocalypse.

What were your thoughts on 3 Robots: Exit Strategies? Let us know in the comments below!