‘Mad Unicorn’ Thai Drama Sets May 2025 Release

The Thai drama Mad Unicorn is coming to Netflix in May 2025.

Picture: Mad Unicorn – Netflix

An intriguing new Thai drama, Mad Unicorn, will be available on Netflix on May 29, 2025. The series stars Ice Natara and SIZZY’s Jane. Here’s everything we know about Mad Unicorn on Netflix.

Mad Unicorn is an upcoming Netflix Original limited Thai drama series co-written and directed by Kai Nottapon Boonprakob. The writing team of Ham Vasudhorn Piyaromna, Ped Thodsapon Thiptinnakorn, Cook Tanida Hantaweewatana, and Tang Pattaranat Phiboonsawat assisted him.

Keng Jira Maligool and One Vanridee Pongsittisak are the executive producers on the series.

When is Mad Unicorn coming to Netflix?

It has been confirmed that Mad Unicorn will be available to stream on Netflix on May 29th, 2025.

What is the plot of Mad Unicorn?

Santi, an ambitious young man who is determined to escape his street life, breaks new ground with the launch of a start-up business. But while his business venture brings exciting new opportunities, it also brings powerful new enemies.

Who are the cast members of Mad Unicorn?

Ice Natara Nopparatayapon plays the male lead Santi. The actor has starred in Netflix’s Delete, Voice, and Collector.

Ice Mad Unicorn Thai Drama Sets May 2025 Netflix Release

Picture: Ice Natara Nopparatayapon as Santi

Jane Methika Jiranorraphat plays the female lead Xiao Yu. The actress has starred in Thai dramas such as Beauty Newbie, Home School, and Good Old Days. However, she is most well-known for being a member of the girl group SIZZY.

Jane Mad Unicorn Thai Drama Sets May 2025 Netflix Release

Picture: Jane a member of the pop group SIZZY

The supporting roles are played by:

  • Ek Thaneth Warakulnukroh as Khanin.
  • Peach Pachara Chirathivat as Ken.
  • Bie Thassapak Hsu.

