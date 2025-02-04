Netflix K-Drama ‘Mercy for None’ Starring So Ji Sub, Huh Joon Ho, and Ahn Kil Kang to Debut in 2025

The K-drama adaptation of the popular webtoon Plaza Wars, titled Mercy for None, is headed to Netflix in 2025. Filming took place in 2024, and the series will star the likes of So Ji Sub, Huh Joon Ho, and Ahn Kil Kang. Netflix has also released its first clip of the K-drama. Here’s everything we know so far.

Mercy for None, also known as Gwangjang, is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original crime-drama, based on the webtoon Plaza Wars written by Oh Se Hyung and illustrated by Kim Kyun Tae. The series has yet to announce a director or screenwriter.

When will Mercy for None be released on Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that Mercy for None will be released sometime in 2025.

They recently teased us with a sneak peek clip that was released on YouTube.

What is the plot of Mercy for None?

The synopsis for Mercy for None has been sourced from Variety;

As the toughest fighter in the world of crime, Gijun claims victory in a battle that ends the long power struggle between Seoul’s gangs. But when his brother Giseok rises in rank within the enemy group, Gijun decides to slash his own heel and leave the business to avoid fighting him. Just when all seems at peace 15 years later, Giseok is mysteriously ambushed and killed in cold blood right before his own retirement. Filled with a chilly rage, Gijun sets off on a one-man hunt to track down everyone involved in his brother’s death. And he has a feeling he doesn’t need to look far to find the main culprit… With revenge and old gang rivalries factoring into the equation, Seoul’s underbelly is in for yet another grisly bloodbath!

Who are the cast members of Mercy for None?

So Ji Sub was the first confirmed cast member approached for a role in Mercy for None. The former Bronze medal winner of South Korea’s national games has yet to star in K-drama or movie for Netflix. To date, the actor’s most notable K-dramas have been Cain and Abel, Oh My Venus, Terrius Behind Me, and Doctor Lawyer.

Ahn Kil Kang plays the role of Koo Bong San. The actor has yet to star in an Original series or movie for Netflix but is most well known for starring in dramas such as Queen Seondeok, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, and Once Again.

Lee Bum Soo plays the role of Shim Sung Won. The actor’s only appearance on Netflix so far has been a guest role in 20th Century Girl. He is most well known for starring in films such as City of the Rising Sun, The Anarchists, and Singles.

Gong Myung plays the role of Joon Mo. He previously starred in 20th Century Girl in a guest role and held a lead role in the 2019 drama Be Melodramatic.

The supporting cast members are as follows;

Heo Joon Ho as Lee Joo Woon

Choo Young Woo as Lee Geum Son.

Jo Han Chul as Choi Sung Chul

In guest roles, Our Blues and Night in Paradise actor Cha Seung Won plays the role of Teacher Kim. Meanwhile, Stranger and Dark Hole actor Lee Joon Hyuk plays the role of Nam Gi Seok, the younger brother of Ki Jun.

What is the production status of Mercy for None?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Mercy for None was filmed between October 16th, 2023, and April 22nd, 2024.

Are you looking forward to watching Mercy for None on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!