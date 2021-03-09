Mike Flanagan’s ‘The Midnight Club’ Season 1: Filming Begins in March 2021

Mike Flanagan is already hard at work with his next Netflix Original, The Midnight Club. With filming scheduled to begin this March, the exciting new teen-horror will have plenty of people talking in 2022. We’ll be keeping track of everything you’ll need to know about The Midnight Club, including the plot, cast news, production updates, and the Netflix release date.

The Midnight Club is an upcoming Netflix Original teen-horror series from The Haunting creator Mike Flanagan. Based on the hit novel from Christopher Pike, The Midnight Club will be the fifth Netflix Original series for Flanagan. Intrepid Pictures will be the production behind the series, with the team from Bly Manor attached to the project.

What is the production status of The Midnight Club?

Official Production Status: Filming Scheduled (Last Updated: 04/03/2021)

Principal photography is scheduled to begin in British Columbia, Canada on March 15th, 2021. Without any delays, filming is scheduled to end on July 23rd, 2021.

Who are the cast members of The Midnight Club?

The following cast members of The Midnight Club are recurring collaborators of Mike Flanagan:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? TBA Matt Biedel Narcos: Mexico | Altered Carbon | The Umbrella Academy TBA Annarah Cymone Caged TBA James Flanagan The Haunting of Hill House | Gerald’s Game | Occulus TBA Zach Gilford The Purge: Anarchy | The Last Winter | Friday Night Lights TBA Igby Rigney Blue Bloods | Good Joe Bell | Out of My Comfort Zone TBA Samantha Sloyan Hush | Grey’s Anatomy | No Shoulder

Matt Biedel, Annarah Cymone, Zach Gilford, and Igby Rigney haven’t been seen on a Mike Flanagan project just yet. All four are starring in the upcoming Original series Midnight Mass.

The other cast members currently confirmed to star in The Midnight Club are as follows:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? TBA Adia Danger Love Story TBA Ruth Codd *Debuting in Midnight Mass* TBA Aya Furukawa The Cabin in the Woods | Legends of Tomorrow | The Terror TBA Heather Langenkamp A Nightmare on Elm Street | Wes Craven’s New Nightmare | Just the Ten of Us TBA Sauriyan Sapkota *Debuting in Midnight Mass* TBA William Chris Sumpter Bushwick Beats | NYC Dreams | Power

More cast members are likely to be announced soon.

What is the plot of The Midnight Club?

A group of terminally ill teenage patients resides at Rotterdam Home, and together they create the Midnight Club. They meet in secret at midnight to tell horror stories. Together the group forms a pact, that whoever dies first would make the effort to contact the rest of the Midnight Club members from beyond the grave.

When is The Midnight Club Netflix release date?

With filming scheduled between the end of March and July it can be assumed we aren’t going to see The Midnight Club on Netflix until 2022. We’d expect to see the series land sometime in the Spring of 2022.

What is the episode count?

It has been confirmed that The Midnight Club will have a total of ten episodes. Runtimes are yet to be confirmed, but we’d expect episodes to be between 45 and 60 minutes.

Are you looking forward to the release of The Midnight Club on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!