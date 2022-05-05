‘Mindhunter’ Season 3: Will Netflix Ever Renew?

One of the shows we’re asked most about is Mindhunter and whether or not it’ll ever return for a season 3 at Netflix. The cast and crew have all been pretty vocal about it coming back at some point while Netflix hasn’t officially decided either way. Here’s the lowdown on what we know about Mindhunter season 3 according to all the available information out there as of 2022.

In case you didn’t know, Mindhunter is one of the best shows on Netflix and follows two FBI agents who open up a new unit within the Bureau to study some of the most notorious killers in history. For a full recap on the events of season 2, check out our guide here.

Mindhunter Season 3 Continues to Be on Indefinite Hold

Five seasons of the show were originally set out but due to the nature of the show having a big budget and viewership apparently not hitting the right marks, the show was put onto “indefinite hold” with the cast released from their contracts allowing them to pursue other jobs.

This news came back in January 2020 with Netflix telling Vulture:

“David is focused on directing his first Netflix film Mank and on producing the second season of Love, Death and Robots. He may revisit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn’t fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own.”

In late 2020, Fincher reiterated that the show was on hold saying:

“Listen, for the viewership that it had, it was a very expensive show. We talked about, ‘Finish Mank and then see how you feel,’ but I honestly don’t think we’re going to be able to do it for less than I did season two. And on some level, you have to be realistic — dollars have to equal eyeballs.”

There have been hints that the show could be returning recently with some sites saying scripts have been worked on and the show is still very much still “in the cards” but that’s mostly hearsay for now.

What the Cast Has Said About Season 3 of Mindhunter

The cast has been particularly vocal about the return of the show eventually. Let’s dive into what they’ve had to say:

Around the time of The Matrix 4 release in late 2021, Jonathan Groff (who played Agent Smith in the sequel) spoke to THR and touched on the future of Mindhunter.

He referred to the decision of putting the show on hold as being akin to Chicago Bulls general manager Jerry Krause made in regard to the 1997-1998 whereby it’d give the team some time to rebuild before coming out swinging again.

Groff later added: “The minute he says he wants to do another one, I’ll be there in a second. But I trust his vision and his instincts, and so I leave it always in his hands, as ever.”

Holt McCallany has been pretty vocal on the show’s future too regularly Tweeting out any article covering the show’s potential future.

McCallany featured on the KFC Radio podcast back in May 2021 saying he’d say “Yes immediately” should the opportunity ever come back up but ultimately said it’s up to David Fincher.

He notably said something similar an interview with GoldDerby in the summer of 2020 where he said that he’s “optimistic that there can be another season” adding “I think it’s not too late for us to come back, so my hope is that we haven’t seen the last of Bill Tench and Holden Ford … I’m keeping my fingers crossed.”

Me too. — Holt McCallany (@HoltMcCallany) January 27, 2021

The most recent Tweet from Holt on the subject came in late April 2022 with a simple shrug to a fan asking about the future of the show.

🤷‍♂️ — Holt McCallany (@HoltMcCallany) April 27, 2022

What would Mindhunter season 3 be about on Netflix?

One of the directors of the series recently dished to Collider and gave a brief outline about what season 3 of Mindhunter was originally planned to be.

Andrew Dominik, who directed season 2 of the show, states that season 3 had higher ambitions than the previous two seasons and would be taking to Hollywood.

“What they were going to do with Season 3 was they were going to go [to] Hollywood. So one of them was going to be hooking up with Jonathan Demme and the other one was going to be hooking up with Michael Mann. And it was all going to be about profiling making it into the sort of zeitgeist, the public consciousness. It would’ve been… That was the season everyone was really waiting for to do, with when they sort of get out of the basement and start.”

What’s David Fincher working on next for Netflix?

Another good sign as to when Mindhunter could eventually come back is looking at Fincher’s upcoming projects.

Throughout late 2021 and early 2022, Fincher was filming his first major feature film for Netflix in the form of the comic-book adaptation of The Killer. That movie is set to star.

Beyond The Killer, we don’t really know what’s next on the docket for Fincher. One of the projects previously announced at Netflix was a TV movie prequel to Chinatown from 1974 with Robert Towne producing the script.

Netflix notably signed a four-year exclusive movie and TV deal announced back in late 2020 so there’s plenty more to come.

Until then, you can also find some other David Fincher movies on Netflix US which we’ve listed here which includes the Oscar-winning Mank, Love, Death and Robots (which returns for Volume 3 in May 2022), the docu-series Voir where he served as an executive producer and House of Cards where he also served as an executive producer.

So in conclusion, a lot of talk but for now, the show remains a distant dream.

Do you wish Mindhunter would return for a Season 3 at Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.