A24’s ‘Misty Green’ Skips HBO Max for Netflix Streaming Debut in November

Netflix has quietly slipped one of the more surprising licensed additions of the year into its November 2026 slate. A24’s Misty Green, the Hollywood dramedy written, directed by and starring Chris Rock, will make its streaming debut on Netflix in the United States on November 9th, 2026.

The film appeared in Netflix’s official list of November arrivals, sitting alongside Doozie’s Doghouse and The Good Lawyer on November 9th. Misty Green premiered at TIFF in September and is currently playing in limited theaters across the US. That’s a quick turnaround from the big screen. The film opened in US theaters on October 9th, 2026, meaning it’ll arrive on Netflix roughly a month after its theatrical debut.

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Why is this unusual?

Netflix has picked up plenty of A24 movies over the years, but they almost always come in later windows. A24’s first-run streaming rights in the US have long been tied to HBO Max through a pay-one output deal, which is why new A24 releases have traditionally gone there first.

Misty Green breaks that pattern. Part of the explanation may be Rock’s long-running relationship with Netflix. He’s been a big name on Netflix’s stand-up roster for years, from Tamborine to Selective Outrage, Netflix’s first-ever live event.

There’s another name in the credits that’s hard to ignore, though: Peter Rice.

Peter Rice is one of the producers on Misty Green, alongside Rock, David Worthen Brooks and Victoria Thomas. Rice was officially named Netflix’s new Chief Content Officer last week. He joins Netflix on Monday, October 26th, replacing Bela Bajaria, who is leaving after nearly 10 years leading the streamer’s global content team. The former Fox Searchlight head and senior Disney executive is known for his deep talent relations and broad film and television experience.

While neither Netflix nor A24 has said Rice was a factor, it’s hard not to see his fingerprints on the deal. A producer of the film is about to run all of Netflix’s content, and the film is now heading to Netflix rather than its usual home. Rice’s arrival is also expected to shift Netflix’s movie strategy, with reports suggesting he’ll push the company further into theatrical releases.

What is Misty Green about?

Rosalind Eleazar plays Misty Green, an Emmy-winning former actress now struggling to make ends meet in an unforgiving Hollywood. With seven days to move out of her dead ex-boyfriend’s house, Misty is thrust into a frantic week in which she tries to secure a job and get her life back on track. Along the way, she runs into a sleazy former colleague, her brother who is struggling with mental illness, and an acclaimed director who might offer a path to her dream role.

That dream role is in Dreamgirls. Rock plays Jordan Green, a director making a new version of the musical, which contains Misty’s dream role of Deena.

Who stars in Misty Green?

Eleazar, best known as Louisa Guy in Apple TV’s Slow Horses (Netflix viewers may also recognize her from Harlan Coben’s Missing You), leads the cast. She’s joined by:

Adam Driver

Daniel Kaluuya as Misty’s brother

Anna Kendrick

Topher Grace

Anthony Anderson

Chris Rock

What are critics saying?

Reviews have been mixed-to-positive for the film overall, but near-unanimous in praise of its lead. The film sat at 73 on Metacritic following its Toronto premiere, and the Associated Press called Eleazar’s turn one of the best performances of the year. Not everyone was won over by Rock’s direction, though, with the AV Club handing it a C+ and calling it fascinating but frustrating.

Eleazar has been picking up breakthrough honors on the festival circuit, including the Middleburg Film Festival’s Breakthrough Actor Award. A Netflix release could give her awards campaign a significant boost, given the movie has grossed just over $141,000 in its limited theatrical run.

Will you be watching Misty Green when it lands on Netflix on November 9th? Let us know in the comments below.