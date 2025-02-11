‘My Life With The Walter Boys’ Season 2 Will Return to Netflix in 2025: Everything You Need to Know

Netflix’s 2023 teen drama debuted on the streaming service with little fanfare, yet it climbed the charts and achieved success, largely thanks to TikTok. Renewed for a second season, the show is finally returning to our screens in 2025 – here’s everything you need to know including some first episode titles, what we can expect, the full cast and much more.

Added to Netflix on December 7th, 2023, My Life with the Walter Boys is based on the Wattpad novel by Ali Novak, published in 2014. Melanie Halsall developed the novel into a 10-part series that stars Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry, and Johnny Link, with Sony Pictures Television producing the show.

The story revolves around Rodriguez’s character, Jackie Howard, a 15-year-old who moves to Silver Falls in Colorado after losing her family in a tragic car accident. She has to adjust to living alongside a family with eight sons in rural America.

My Life with the Walter Boys Renewed for Season 2

Official Renewal Status: Renewed

On December 19th, Netflix officially approved a second season of My Life with the Walter Boys.

Creator Melanie Halsall expressed her excitement, saying, “I am beyond thrilled that My Life with the Walter Boys has been renewed for a second season. We have been overwhelmed by the love and support that the audience has given the show and can’t wait to dive back into the world of Silver Falls and the lives of these characters.”

To celebrate the renewal, a video was released showing Melanie informing the main cast about the news:

Executive Producer Ed Glauser added, “The saying ‘It takes a village’ couldn’t be more true as it pertains to the success of My Life with the Walter Boys. From Ali Novak’s original novel, brilliantly adapted by Melanie Halsall, to our wonderful cast who brought her characters to life and Netflix’s steadfast commitment, we’re thrilled to continue Jackie’s journey with season two.”

How Well Did My Life with the Walter Boys Perform on Netflix?

Let’s begin with the global Netflix top 10s. Every Tuesday, Netflix releases a snapshot of its top 40 titles across four categories. My Life with the Walter Boys ranks in the English TV category.

In its first week, the series ranked as the second most-watched in terms of views, with 57.40 million hours watched, equating to 7.5 million views. Compared to other 2023 premieres, the show’s viewership falls within the mid-range. For example, XO, Kitty garnered 15.3 million views in its first four days. However, it did outpace other canceled titles like Glamorous and Freeridge.

Over the following weeks, the show experienced notable growth and, perhaps most importantly, retained much of its viewership. As of mid-January 2024, it has remained in the global top 10s for six consecutive weeks. Here’s how the show’s viewing hours break down week-to-week:

Week Period Hours Viewed Views / CVE Rank Week in Top 10 Dec 3, 2023 to Dec 10, 2023 57,400,000 7,500,000 2 1 Dec 10, 2023 to Dec 17, 2023 97,500,000 (+70%) 12,800,000 1 2 Dec 17, 2023 to Dec 24, 2023 57,900,000 (-41%) 7,600,000 1 3 Dec 24, 2023 to Dec 31, 2023 41,400,000 (-28%) 5,400,000 2 4 Dec 31, 2023 to Jan 7, 2024 33,800,000 (-18%) 4,400,000 4 5 Jan 7, 2024 to Jan 14, 2024 22,500,000 (-33%) 3,000,000 6 6

Another indicator of the show’s success is TikTok. Netflix has been promoting My Life with the Walter Boys heavily on the platform, and the hashtag for the show surpassed 2 billion views globally by mid-January 2024.

What to Expect from My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2

(Spoiler alert!) Season 1 concluded with episode 10, “Happily Ever After,” featuring a wedding at the Walter ranch where Will and Hayley tie the knot. The season ends with Jackie, Richard, and Danny flying back to New York, leaving several plot threads open for season 2.

One major cliffhanger involves Hayley receiving a mysterious text message from Morgan. Additionally, Jackie’s return to New York raises questions about whether she will be lured back to Silver Falls in the future.

Netflix has only provided the following synopsis for season 2 so far:

“After losing her family in a tragic accident, Jackie has to learn to adapt to a new life in rural Colorado with her guardian — and eight very rowdy boys. As Jackie tries to navigate her new life, the feelings and tensions she tries to deny for two very different Walter boys threaten to throw everything off course. Will she be able to stay true to herself and still find romance?”

Episode Titles, Writers and Directors for Season 2

Jason Priestley is among the confirmed directors back for season 2 in addition to a new producing role, and Audrey Cummings is joining the director’s team this season, directing episodes 3 and 4. Previous credits for Cummings include Ginny & Georgia, Place of Bones, and Astrid and Lilly Save the World.

Writers for this season include:

Melanie Halsall (Episode 1)

(Episode 1) Jesikah Suggs (Episode 2)

(Episode 2) Jordan Ross Schindler (Episode 3)

(Episode 3) Liz Maccie (Episode 4)

(Episode 4) Tawnya Bhattacharya and Ali Laventhol (Episode 5)

So far, we’ve only got episode titles for three episodes (and not in the correct order, sadly). They are as follows:

“Girls Just Wanna Have Fundraisers”

“My Life With(out) the Walter Boys”

“No-Look Pass”

Who is in the cast for Season 2 of My Life with the Walter Boys?

Seven new cast members are joining the cast this season, including:

Natalie Sharp (Wilderness, BH90210) portrays B. Hartford —a champion rodeo rider who catches the attention of one of the Walter Boys. Confident and self-assured, B. is tough, smart, funny, sexy, and effortlessly cool. However, she carries a chip on her shoulder from being a woman excelling in a male-dominated sport and knows she’s better than most of her competitors.

—a champion rodeo rider who catches the attention of one of the Walter Boys. Confident and self-assured, B. is tough, smart, funny, sexy, and effortlessly cool. However, she carries a chip on her shoulder from being a woman excelling in a male-dominated sport and knows she’s better than most of her competitors. Carson MacCormac (Shazam!, Luckiest Girl Alive) plays Zach —a strikingly handsome senior with a commanding presence and a hint of danger. With charm and confidence dialed up to the max, Zach is determined to get close to Nathan, making strong attempts to get to know him.

—a strikingly handsome senior with a commanding presence and a hint of danger. With charm and confidence dialed up to the max, Zach is determined to get close to Nathan, making strong attempts to get to know him. Janet Kidder (Star Trek: Discovery, The Man in the High Castle) takes on the role of Joanne Wagner —Grace’s old-fashioned, change-resistant mother. Joanne’s friendship with Katherine becomes complicated as George and Will move forward with development plans in Silver Falls.

—Grace’s old-fashioned, change-resistant mother. Joanne’s friendship with Katherine becomes complicated as George and Will move forward with development plans in Silver Falls. Riele Downs (Bel-Air, Darby and the Dead) plays Maria —a flirty classmate in Alex’s driver’s ed course. Maria quickly takes a seat next to Alex on the first day of class, much to Kiley’s dismay.

—a flirty classmate in Alex’s driver’s ed course. Maria quickly takes a seat next to Alex on the first day of class, much to Kiley’s dismay. Jake Manley (The Order, The Consultant) stars as Wylder Holt —a rising star in the bronc-riding world under the age of 25. Wylder, a highly competitive force, crosses paths with Alex, adding a new layer of tension and rivalry.

—a rising star in the bronc-riding world under the age of 25. Wylder, a highly competitive force, crosses paths with Alex, adding a new layer of tension and rivalry. Tiffany Helm (In The Tall Grass, Friday the 13th: A New Beginning) as Audrey Arnold

Ana Rice as Young Angelica

Those are in addition to the main cast members: Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry, Connor Stanhope, Johnny Link, Corey Fogelmanis, Marc Blucas, Jaylan Evans, and Sarah Rafferty.

They’ll be joined by Zoë Soul (Hayley Young), Isaac Arellanes (Isaac Gracia), Myles Perez (Lee Garcia), Alex Quijano (Richard), Ashley Tavares (Tara), Dean Petriw (Jordan Walter), Alix West Lefler (Parker Walter), Lennix James (Benny Walter), Alisha Newton (Erin), Ellie O’Brien (Grace), Kolton Stewart (Dylan), Mya Lowe (Kiley), Gabrielle Jacinto (Olivia), Jesse Lipscombe (Coach Allen), and Nathaniel Arcand (Mato Summerhill).

Where Is My Life with the Walter Boys in Production? When Will It Be Released?

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 began pre-production in May 2024. Filming started on July 22nd, 2024, and wrapped on November 15th, 2024. The series continues to be filmed in Alberta, Canada and surrounding areas. Numerous eyewitnesses caught the production throughout its filming period, including one person who caught them doing a stint of filming at the Galaxie Diner in the Beltline. The Holy Trinity Academy posted during Halloween that their football “was transformed on Monday and Tuesday into a film set,” adding, “Many of our students and staff who watched season one of the show were thrilled to catch a sneak peek behind the scenes of filming.”

At Next on Netflix 2025, My Life with the Walter Boys was listed among the 2025 new arrivals. We’re currently expecting the second season to arrive sometime between Spring and Summer 2025.

Are you looking forward to My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.