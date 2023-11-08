‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ Netflix Release Date & Everything We Know

Coming to Netflix in the near future is the adaptation of Ali Novak’s coming-of-age novel My Life with the Walter Boys. Below, we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about My Life with the Walter Boys, including the plot, casting news, trailer updates, and the Netflix release date.

My Life with the Walter Boys is an upcoming Netflix Original coming-of-age family comedy created by Melanie Halsall and based on the 2014 novel of the same name by author Ali Novak. The project was first announced by Variety in June 2021.

The series is produced by Ed Glauser (The Kissing Booth, Wanda and the Alien) and Melanie Halsall (Shaun the Sheep, Dennis & Gnasher), through the production companies Komixx Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television.

Let’s kick off our big preview of My Life with the Walter Boys with the new first-look trailer:

What is the plot of My Life with the Walter Boys?

The series is based on Ali Novak’s famous WattPad novel of the same name- which she wrote when she was only fifteen. After only getting 80 million (!) reads online, it was later published as a book!

The book has been re-issued with a new cover to reflect the new Netflix adaptation:

The synopsis for My Life With the Walter Boys has been sourced from ProductionWeekly:

“Jackie does not like surprises. Chaos is the enemy! The best way to get her successful, busy parents to notice her is to be perfect. The perfect look, the perfect grades – the perfect daughter. And then… Surprise number one: Jackie’s family dies in a freak car accident. Surprise number two: Jackie has to move cross-country to live with the Walters – her new guardians. Surprise number three: The Walters have 12 sons. (Well, 11, but Parker acts like a boy anyway.) Now Jackie must trade in her Type A personality and New York City apartment for a Colorado ranch and all the wild Walter boys who come with it. Jackie is surrounded by the enemy -loud, dirty, annoying boys who have no concept of personal space. Okay, several of the oldest guys are flat-out gorgeous. But still annoying. She’s not stuck-up or boring – no matter what they say – but proving it is another matter. How can she fit in and move on when she needs to keep her parents’ memory alive by living up to the promise of perfect?”

Who are the cast members of My Life with the Walter Boys?

As we predicted from early on, the cast for My Life with the Walter Boys would be extremely large, 12 of which will be taken up by the Walter siblings alone.

The first word we got of casting was back in March 2022, with an open casting call issued.

Since then, we’ve got the full cast list for My Life with the Walter Boys.

Series regulars for the Netflix show include:

Ashby Gentry as Alex

as Alex Connor Stanhope as Danny

as Danny Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan

as Nathan Jaylan Evans as Skylar Summerhill

as Skylar Summerhill Johnny Link as Will

as Will Marc Blucas as George

as George Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie

as Jackie Noah LaLonde as Cole

as Cole Sarah Rafferty as Dr. Katherine Walter

as Dr. Katherine Walter Zoe Soul as Haley Young

Recurring roles for the series include:

Alisha Newton as Erin

as Erin Alix West Lefler as Parker

as Parker Ashley Holliday Tavares as Tara

as Tara Dean Petriw as Jordan

as Jordan Ellie O’Brien as Grace

as Grace Gabrielle Jacinto as Olivia

as Olivia Lennix James as Benny

as Benny Moheb Jindran as Nikhil

as Nikhil Mya Lowe as Kiley

The character of Jackie, who Nikki Rodriguez will play, has been described as a “true Manhattanite,” and her background is from a well-to-do family from New York’s Upper West Side. Described as very bright and intelligent, Jackie is “preppy and groomed rather than fashion-forward” with a love for the theatre and ballet. With her life completely turned upside down by the death of her family and moving to the opposite side of the continent, Jackie still has dreams of returning to New York and attending Princeton College.

When and where did My Life with the Walter Boys film?

In ProductionWeekly Issue #1289, it has been reported that filming for My Life with the Walter Boys will begin on April 11, 2022. Filming lasted around four months before ending on August 12th, 2022 (another source says it’ll end on August 19th, 2022).

Filming took place in Alberta, Canada, with filming locations including the city of Calgary plus the towns of Crossfield and Cochrane.

According to an Instagram story by star Alix West Lefler, the series will be released in the early Summer of 2023 but that didn’t come to fruition.

Instead, Netflix confirmed in early November that My Life with the Walter Boys will be released in full on Netflix on December 7th, 2023.

What is the episode count for My Life with the Walter Boys?

The first season of My Life with the Walter Boys will have ten episodes. Each episode will have a runtime of approximately 50 minutes.

Here are the episode titles, directors, and writers for season 1:

Episode 1: Welcome to Colorado Written by Melanie Halsall Directed by Jerry Ciccoritti

Episode 2: Live a Little Written by Melanie Halsall Directed by Jerry Ciccoritti

Episode 3: The Cole Effect Written by Jordan Ross Schindler Directed by Nimisha Mukerji

Episode 4: Nineteen Written by Jonathon Roessler Directed by Nimisha Mukerji

Episode 5: Thanksgiving Written by Tawnya Bhattacharya & Ali Laventhol Directed by Jerry Ciccoritti

Episode 6: Baggage Written by Jesikah Suggs Directed by Jerry Ciccoritti

Episode 7: Small Town Rumors Written by Kelsey Barry Directed by Winnifred Jong

Episode 8: Spinning Out Written by Jonathon Roessler & Jordan Ross Schindler Television Story By Grace Condon Directed by Winnifred Jong

Episode 9: Revolutions Written by Tawnya Bhattacharya & Ali Laventhol Directed by Jason Priestley

Episode 10: Happily Ever After Written by Melanie Halsall Directed by Jason Priestley



Are you looking forward to the release of My Life with the Walter Boys on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!