Netflix Adaptation of Dark-Horse Comic ‘Grendel’: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix’s next adaptation of a Dark Horse comic comes in the form of beloved villain Grendel. With filming ongoing, and a full cast confirmed, it’s going to be an exciting adaptation for Grendel fans who will for the first time see the villain brought to live-action. Below we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about Grendel, including the plot, cast, trailers, and the Netflix release date.

Grendel is an upcoming Netlfix Original superhero crime-action series created by Andrew Dabb and based on the Dark Horse comic of the same name by author Matt Wagner.

Dark Horse Entertainment is behind the production of the series, with executive producers Andrew Dabb, Matt Wagner, Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson, and Chris Tongue also behind the project.

What is Grendel?

Created by American author Matt Wagner, Grendel is a long-running comic book series that was first published in 1982 by Comico. Eventually, the comic moved the publication to Dark Horse.

Grendel is the alter-ego and masked identity of Hunter Rose, a successful author, an assassin who eventually takes control of New York City’s organized crime ring.

In the early years of Grendel’s publication, financial troubles with the comics publisher Comico lead to the abrupt end of its first run, to which Wagner now considers the early stories as his rough draft for the character. Eventually, Wagner returned to write more stories about Grendel in a new series of comics where he would change the origin story of the villain.

A beloved villain, Grendel was ranked as IGN’s 88th-greatest villain of all time. Taking into consideration the number of rogues within Marvel and DC Comics, ranking 88th is quite the achievement.

What is the plot of Grendel?

Hunter Rose is a gifted fencer, writer, and assassin, who seeks to avenge the death of his lost love. Rather than taking down the criminal underworld, Hunter instead asks himself, why not join them instead?

Who are the cast members of Grendel?

Cast in the lead role of Hunter Rose, the enigmatic villain Grendel is Abubakr Ali. Fans of The CW series Katy Keene will recognize Ali as the character of Raj Patel. The actor has also starred in Power Book 2 as Sebastian ‘Bash’ Kamal-Stern, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond as Dev.

The further eight confirmed cast members of Grendel are;

Brittany Allen – Annabelle Wright

Julian Black Antelope – Argent

Kevin Corrigan – Barry Palumbo

Andy Mientus –

Emma Ho – Stacy Palumbo

Jaime Ray Newman

Erik Palladino

Madeline Zima

What is the production status of Grendel?

Production Status: Filming (Last Updated: 12/10/2021)

As reported by one of our sources, principal photography began on September 8th, 2021. Filming will proceed for at least three months and is currently scheduled to end on December 17th, 2021.

The only listed location we have for filming so far is Vancouver, Canada.

When can we expect to see Grendel on Netflix?

With filming not expected to end until mid-December 2021, it’s a safe bet that it will be a significant wait before we see Grendel on Netflix.

At the earliest, we could see Grendel on Netflix in late 2022, but there’s a chance we may not see the show arrive until early 2023.

Are you looking forward to watching Grendel on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!