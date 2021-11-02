Every Dark Horse Comic Adaptation Coming Soon to Netflix

Netflix and Dark Horse Comics have teamed up with each in both directions over the past few years and more is the come. Here’s a full breakdown of every upcoming Dark Horse Comics project, the series and movies you can already watch on Netflix right now.

Established 35 years ago, Dark Horse Comics has become one of the biggest names in comic publishing and much like all of their counterparts is aggressively moving into the TV and movie space.

Helping them achieve this is Netflix who has released a number of adaptations so far and will be doing so aggressively going forward thanks to a first-look deal struck in 2019.

Released Dark Horse Comics Adaptations on Netflix

Polar (2019)

Released on Netflix: January 25th, 2019

The first Dark Horse Comics adaptation to come to Netflix was headlined by Mads Mikkelsen (most known for NBC’s Hannibal).

The action movie directed by Jonas Åkerlund with a soundtrack provided by Deadmau5 didn’t do particularly well with critics with it only carrying a 19 on Metacritic. Audiences have taken to the movie far better however the movie is certainly very middle of the road.

The Umbrella Academy (TV Show)

Status: Renewed for Season 3

The most popular Dark Horse Comic title to make the jump over to Netflix so far is The Umbrella Academy which was produced by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá.

The series tells the story of the former adopted child heroes reuniting after the passing of their father. Steve Blackman serves as the showrunner.

Three seasons have been produced thus far with season 1 arriving on Netflix in February 2019.

Season 3 of the show is due to arrive on Netflix in 2022.

Upcoming Netflix Dark Horse Comics Shows & Movies

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Series)

Produced by 88 Pictures, this new animated TV show will adapt the Samurai Rabbit comics (that seems to be Netflix’s equivalent to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.)

The series follows a teenage rabbit that is a descendant of the great warrior Miyamoto Usagi who embarks on an epic quest.

Among the voice cast assembled for the series so far includes Darren Barnet, Shelby Rabara, Aleks Le, and Mallory Low.

Grendel (Series)

Andrew Dabb will be writing and showrunning this new action-fantasy series based on the comic by Matt Wagner.

The series will follow a gifted fencer who doubles as an assassin who is looking to avenge his one true love but rather than directly taking them on, he joins the criminal underworld.

Madeline Zima, Jaime Ray Newman and Kevin Corrigan are on board to star.

Lady Killer (Movie)

Blake Lively is on board to star in this adaptation written by Diablo Cody. Lady Killer is a comic book series that came from Joelle Jones and Jamie S. Rich which was released in 2015 to critical acclaim.

The story of Lady Killer follows a 1950s housewife who is hiding a dark secret.

Dept. H (Movie)

This movie will follow the daughter of a murdered scientist discovering what led to his death in a deep-sea research facility. Alice Waddington, the director of Paradise Hills is on board to direct this feature film.

It’s in early development as of late 2021.

Mystery Girl (Movie)

Tiffany Haddish is on board to play the role of Trine with McG set to direct this mystery thriller.

The movie is about a girl with psychic abilities teaming up with a useless cop to solve crimes and find out about where her powers came from.

Mystery Girl is expected to begin production in 2022.

That’s all we have, for now. We’ll keep this list updated as and when we learn of new projects or projects in development progress significantly.

Let us know which Dark Horse Comics adaptation you’re most looking forward to in the comments down below.