It hasn’t been long since Hightown ended its three-season run on Starz, but it’s been unavailable for nearly a year to stream on any subscription service. That changes in July 2025, with Netflix set to add seasons on July 23rd, 2025, in the United States. Here’s what you need to know.

Debuting on Starz in May 2020 and running for three seasons and 25 episodes, Hightown is set in the bleak town of Cape Cod and focuses on Jackie Quiñones, a hard-partying fisheries agent battling sobriety, finds her life upended when she’s pulled into criminal investigations in her beach community, clashing with a disgraced narcotics sergeant as both struggle with mounting personal and professional turmoil.

The show concluded its third and final season in early 2024, garnering great reviews from both audiences and critics throughout its run. Monica Raymund leads the cast with an ensemble that also includes Riley Voelkel, Shane Harper, Atkins Estimond, Amaury Nolasco, and Dohn Norwood.

This marks the first time that the show has been available on an SVOD streaming service since the show was abruptly removed from Starz last year (around March 2024), which came just months after the final season had aired. Since then, of course, the TV network Starz has now broken up with its parent company Lionsgate Television, which is free to license the show elsewhere and now has.

The move isn’t the only series from showrunner Rebecca Cutter heading to Netflix; her brand-new show, The Hunting Wives, is skipping its Starz series altogether and will head straight to Netflix (in the US, anyway) in July 2025. Netflix won’t have the indefinite rights to either show with The Hunting Wives, only thought to be added to Netflix for a single year, and we suspect that may be the same for Hightown, too.

For the full list of what's coming up throughout July 2025, keep it locked here on What's on Netflix. It's going to be a busy month for licensed titles joining Netflix, as we've been relentlessly covering! Mr. Robot is perhaps the biggest of the new releases, but Netflix is also adding the CBS sitcom Mom, as well as Sullivan's Crossing and other titles from Lionsgate Television, such as the previously mentioned The Hunting Wives.

