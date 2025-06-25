What’s Coming to Netflix in July 2025

And just like that, we’re into the back half of 2025. As always, the back half of any year, Netflix has its biggest hits in store for you with the likes of Stranger Things and Wednesday returning in addition to its biggest movies of the year, but what does July 2025 have in store? Here’s your comprehensive look ahead at everything we know that’s coming up throughout July.
As always, while this list covers all the new arrivals, Netflix will also see its fair share of departures. Beginning next month, HBO and Disney shows will start to leave Netflix, and we’ll also see some major movies depart.
Please note that this list is a work in progress, and we’ll keep it updated throughout June and into July 2025.
What’s Coming to Netflix on July 1st
- 17 Again (2009) – A middle-aged man magically transforms back into his 17-year-old self, giving him a chance to fix past mistakes. (Comedy/Fantasy)
- A Hundred Flowers (2022) – Japanese drama from director Genki Kawamura about a son having to remember the good times with his mother, now fading due to her being diagnosed with dementia.
- Annie (1982) – A spunky orphan in Depression-era New York gets taken in by a wealthy businessman, changing both their lives. (Musical)
- Attack on London: Hunting the 7/7 Bombers (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Docu-series on the most devastating terrorist attack on British soil in 2005.
- Blades of Glory (2007) – Two disgraced male figure skaters must team up as the first same-sex pair in competition. (Sports Comedy)
- Blow (2001) – The real-life story of George Jung, who went from small‑time marijuana dealer to notorious cocaine smuggler in the 1970s–80s. (Biographical Crime Drama)
- Born on the Fourth of July (1989) – Tom Cruise portrays Vietnam War veteran Ron Kovic, whose wartime injuries spark a passionate anti-war activism. (Biographical War Drama)
- Bread Barber Shop (Season 4) – Kids’ animated series.
- Captain Phillips (2013) – Tom Hanks stars as a cargo ship captain taken hostage by Somali pirates, based on a true story. (Thriller)
- Friday Night Lights (2004) – A high‑school football coach battles social and personal challenges in a Texas town that lives and dies by the sport. (Sports Drama)
- Grown Ups 2 (2013) – Ensemble comedy starring Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, and David Spade, among others.
- Here Comes the Boom (2012) – Kevin James plays a biology teacher who becomes an MMA fighter to save his school’s extracurricular programs. (Action Comedy)
- Horrible Bosses (2011) – Three friends conspire to murder their overbearing bosses in this dark workplace comedy.
- Mission: Impossible (1996) – Ethan Hunt goes rogue to clear his name after his team is framed as traitors. (Action Spy)
- Mission: Impossible II (2000) – Hunt returns to battle a rogue agent who plans to unleash a biological weapon. (Action Spy)
- Mission: Impossible III (2006) – Ethan Hunt faces his toughest mission yet when a ruthless arms dealer threatens his retirement. (Action Spy)
- Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011) – After a Kremlin bombing, Hunt’s team is disavowed and must prevent nuclear war. (Action Spy)
- Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015) – Ethan Hunt faces off against a rogue organization in this high-stakes spy thriller.
- Pacific Rim (2013) – Humanity uses giant robots piloted by two people to fight monstrous sea creatures threatening Earth. (Sci-Fi Action)
- Portlandia (Seasons 1–8) – Sketch comedy series satirizing the quirky, hipster culture of Portland, Oregon. (Comedy Sketch)
- PAW Patrol (Seasons 1–2) – Animated children’s series about a team of heroic rescue pups who protect their community.
- Red Eye (2005) – Cillian Murphy headlines this thriller about a flight that turns to chaos as passengers become embroiled in an assassination plot.
- Mom (Multiple Seasons) – Long-running CBS series from Chuck Lorre starring Allison Janney and Anna Faris about a newly sober mother trying to pull her life together
- Tangerine (2015) – Two transgender sex workers traverse Los Angeles on Christmas Eve to confront a cheating boyfriend. (Comedy‑Drama)
- The Deer Hunter (1978) – A group of friends from a small Pennsylvania town are changed forever by their service in the Vietnam War. (War Drama)
- The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017) – A protection specialist must guard a notorious hitman who’s set to testify at the International Court of Justice. (Action Comedy)
- The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (2021) – Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek are among the cast for this action-comedy.
- The Karate Kid (1984) – A bullied teen learns karate from a wise mentor to enter a tournament and build confidence. (Martial Arts Drama)
- The Karate Kid Part II (1986) – Daniel and Mr. Miyagi travel to Okinawa, where Daniel learns about honor and tradition amid family conflict. (Sequel Drama)
- The Karate Kid Part III (1989) – Daniel is manipulated by an unscrupulous friend aiming to stir trouble between him and Mr. Miyagi. (Drama)
- The Notebook (2004) – A romantic drama that follows the lifelong love story of a couple separated by social differences. (Romance)
- The Sweetest Thing (2002) – A romantic comedy about a woman openly seeking love and adventure, leading to unexpected self-discovery. (Romantic Comedy)
- Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel (Volume 1 – Episode 4) Netflix Original – One of the episodes in the Netflix docu-series recapping events that turned into disasters. In this episode, the CEO of fashion brand American Apparel is in the spotlight.
- Yellowjackets (Season 2) – A new season of the Showtime series starring Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, and Sophie Nélisse.
- V for Vendetta (2005) – In a dystopian future Britain, a masked vigilante ignites rebellion against a tyrannical government. (Political Thriller)
- White Chicks (2004) – Two African‑American FBI agents go undercover as white women to solve a kidnapping case. (Comedy)
- Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005) – Two brothers play a magical board game that launches their house into outer space. (Family Sci-Fi Adventure)
What’s Coming to Netflix on July 2nd
- Raid 2 (2025) – Bollywood action thriller.
- The Old Guard 2 (2025) Netflix Original – The long-awaited return of The Old Guard, which is back five years after the first movie dropped, and sees the return of Charlize Theron as Andy.
- Tour de France: Unchained (Season 3) Netflix Original – The final season of the docu-series that follows the famous cycling race.
What’s Coming to Netflix on July 3rd
- Countdown: Taylor vs. Serrano (Season 1) Netflix Original – Ahead of the live boxing event, Uma Therman is narrating this new docu-series looking into the prep that both competitors have taken.
- Mr. Robot (Seasons 1-4) – Rami Malek headlines this award-winning series from creator Sam Esmail about a hacker leading two lives with one of those being a hacker bringing down the entire system.
- The Sandman (Season 2 – Volume 1) Netflix Original – One of three drops planned for The Sandman’s second and final season.
What’s Coming to Netflix on July 4th
- All the Sharks: Find the Sharks. Win The Cash. (Season 1) Netflix Original – Competition series where four teams of shark experts compete to take pictures of the kings of the sea.
What’s Coming to Netflix on July 5th
- The Summer Hikaru Died (Season 1) Netflix Original – Psychological horror anime about someone who is replaced by an entity.
What’s Coming to Netflix on July 6th
- Puniru is a Kawaii Slime (New Episodes) – Anime series.
What’s Coming to Netflix on July 8th
- A Star is Born (2018) – Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga headline this musical romantic drama that was nominated for multiple Oscars and other accolades.
- Better Late Than Single (Season 1) Netflix Original – Korean romance reality series.
- Nate Jackson: Super Funny (2025) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.
- Quarterback (Season 2) Netflix Original – Joe Burrow, Kirk Cousins and Jared Goff are the subjects of this new season of the sports docu-series.
- Sullivan’s Crossing (Seasons 1-2) – Similar to Virgin River, this Canadian drama series is based on the books by Robyn Carr about a neurosurgeon who moves home to Nova Scotia, reconnecting with her past.
- Trainwreck: The Real Project X (Volume 1 – Episode 5) Netflix Original – In 2012, a Dutch teen’s public Facebook invite for her 16th birthday, fueled by “Project X” hype, went viral, drawing thousands to Haren and sparking a riot after authorities failed to prepare.
What’s Coming to Netflix on July 9th
- Building the Band (Season 1) Netflix Original – Singing competition series.
- The Gringo Hunters (Season 1) Netflix Original – True crime Mexican drama following an elite police unit chasing down fugitives.
- Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) – The beloved reboot of Mad Max starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron.
- Under a Dark Sun (Season 1) Netflix Original – French mystery series with the official description reading, “On the run from her troubled past, a young mother is accused of killing her new boss at a flower farm just before discovering he’s actually her father.”
- Ziam (2025) Netflix Original – Zombie thriller from Thailand. Follows a former Muay Thai fighter using his skills to save his wife during the apocalypse.
What’s Coming to Netflix on July 10th
- 7 Bears (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Animated family adventure starring seven bears in place of the seven dwarves.
- Brick (2025) Netflix Original – German thriller headlined by Matthias Schweighöfer and Ruby O. Fee about a couple trapped in their apartment building by a mysterious wall that wraps the entire building.
- Leviathan (Season 1) Netflix Original – Anime series adapting the Scott Westerfeld and Keith Thompson novel ahead of World War I, with an Austrian prince and Scottish airman in disguise to prevent the war from spreading.
- Offroad (Season 1) Netflix Original – Two Israeli actors embark on a road trip of a lifetime in this docu-series.
- Sneaky Pete (Seasons 1-3) – The Prime Video Original Series makes its debut on Netflix.
- Too Much (Season 1) Netflix Original – British comedy from Lena Dunham, creator of the hit HBO series Girls.
What’s Coming to Netflix on July 11th
- Aap Jaisa Koi (2025) Netflix Original – Indonesian drama film.
- Almost Cops (2025) Netflix Original – Previously known as Bad Boa’s, this buddy-cop comedy from the Netherlands follows two seemingly down on their luck officers who have to become the dream team to track down the killer of someone they loved.
- Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 (LIVE) Netflix Original – Netflix hosts its second boxing event in this all-women’s mega-event from Madison Square Garden.
- Madea’s Destination Wedding (2025) Netflix Original – Tyler Perry is back in his Madea get-up for this new entry where they’re heading to Barbados for a grand wedding.
What’s Coming to Netflix on July 14th
- Apocalypse in the Tropics (2025) Netflix Original – Brazilian documentary about how the evangelical movement led to the election of Jair Bolsonaro in the country.
What’s Coming to Netflix on July 15th
- Entitled (Season 1) – Brett Gelman headlines this comedy from creator Matt Morgan
- Jaws Movie Collection:
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- Trainwreck: Balloon Boy (Volume 1 – Episode 6) Netflix Original – A homemade flying saucer lifts off, and a 6-year-old boy might be inside, leading to a nationwide panic.
What’s Coming to Netflix on July 16th
- Amy Bradley Is Missing (Season 1) Netflix Original – This true-crime series investigates the 1998 disappearance of a 23-year-old woman from a Caribbean cruise and her family’s tireless search for answers.
- Mamma Mia! (2008) – A young bride-to-be invites three men from her mother’s past to her wedding, hoping to discover which one is her father, set to hit ABBA’s greatest songs. (Musical Comedy)
- Wanted (2008) – A frustrated office worker discovers he’s the son of a legendary assassin and is recruited into a secret society of killers. (Action Thriller)
What’s Coming to Netflix on July 17th
- Catalog (Season 1) Netflix Original – Egyptian drama series.
- Community Squad (Season 2) Netflix Original – Return of the Argentinian comedy series.
- Cora Bora (2023) – Megan Stalter headlines this independent comedy film about a struggling LA musician returning to her hometown to confront her difficult past and present problems.
- UNTAMED (Limited Series) Netflix Original – New crime mystery drama starring Eric Bana and Sam Neill.
What’s Coming to Netflix on July 18th
- Almost Family (2025) Netflix Original – Brazilian film.
- Delirium (Season 1) Netflix Original – Colombian series – When his wife Agustina falls into delirium, a professor delves into her dark past to piece together her story and uncover the cause of her madness.
- I’m Still a Superstar (2025) Netflix Original – Spanish documentary on Yurena’s rise to fame as Tamara.
- Superstar (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Spanish comedy about the pop icon Tamara, who eventually became Yurena.
- Vir Das: Fool Volume (2025) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.
- Wall to Wall (2025) Netflix Original – Korean film starring Kang Ha-neul about a man who poured his life savings into a new apartment that turns on him.
What’s Coming to Netflix on July 19th
- Eight for Silver (2021) – In 19th-century France, a cursed landowner unleashes a supernatural terror as a mysterious beast begins to haunt a small village. (Horror Thriller)
What’s Coming to Netflix on July 21st
- The Hunting Wives (Season 1) – Previously at Starz, this mystery thriller follows Sophie O’Neil, who moves to Deep East Texas, and succumbs to socialite Margo’s charms, with her life soon consumed by obsession, seduction, and murder.
- The Steve Harvey Show (Seasons 1-6) – Classic sitcom featuring the man, the myth, the legend, Steve Harvey.
What’s Coming to Netflix on July 22nd
- Trainwreck: P.I. Moms (Volume 1 – Episode 7) Netflix Original – The early 200s had a reality show that was all about private eye moms, and this entry in the trainwreck series looks into how a drug scandal ended things in spectacular fashion.
What’s Coming to Netflix on July 23rd
- Critical: Between Life and Death (Season 1) Netflix Original – Go behind the scenes across numerous divisions of medical emergency services in the United Kingdom.
- Hightown (Seasons 1-3) – Crime mystery series from Starz that’s now making the jump to Netflix.
- House of Lies (Seasons 1-5) – Drama from Showtime starring Don Cheadle and
- Letters From The Past (Season 1) Netflix Original – Turkish drama series.
What’s Coming to Netflix on July 24th
- A Normal Woman (2025) Netflix Original – Indonesian drama about a socialite having to adapt to her new life after being hit by an unidentified disease.
- Hitmakers (Season 1) Netflix Original – Creativity and ego collide in this all-access reality series that follows a group of gifted songwriters as they pen hits for music’s biggest stars.
- My Melody & Kuromi (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese stop motion animated series.
- The Sandman (Season 2 – Volume 2) Netflix Original – The next batch of episodes for the return of The Sandman.
What’s Coming to Netflix on July 25th
- Happy Gilmore 2 (2025) Netflix Original – Adam Sandler is back in his iconic role alongside a cast of cameos and returning characters, and in need of cash fast – the best way to do that? Picking up the golf club and tapping it in.
- Trigger (2025) Netflix Original – Korean action film.
- The Winning Try (Season 1) Netflix Original – Previously known as Try: We Become Miracles, this new K-drama stars Yoon Kye Sang, Im Se Mi, and WEI’s Kim Yo Han.
What’s Coming to Netflix on July 28th
- The Lazarus Project (Seasons 1-2) – Award-winning British series about a man who wakes up to find himself in the past and now working with an organization that can turn back time.
What’s Coming to Netflix on July 29th
- Dusty Slay: Wet Heat (2025) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.
- Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 (Volume 1 – Episode 8) Netflix Original – In this season finale, rewind back to 2019 with the movement to storm the super secretive US military base.
- WWE: Unreal (Season 1) Netflix Original – “For the first time ever, step beyond the ring and into the WWE writer’s room, where the drama is just as intense offstage as it is under the spotlight.”
What’s Coming to Netflix on July 30th
- Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes (Season 1) Netflix Original – Three-part docu-series from Joe Berlinger that looks into the 44-caliber killer, David Berkowitz.
- Unspeakable Sins (Season 1) Netflix Original – Mexican drama – A woman trapped in a controlling marriage finds solace in a secret affair with a younger man until it spirals into a dangerous game of survival.
What’s Coming to Netflix on July 31st
- An Honest LIfe (2025) Netflix Original – Swedish film – When a cynical law student in search of inspiration joins a band of anarchists, he becomes entangled in a web of crime where he is more pawn than player.
- Glass Heart (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese musical drama about college student and aspiring drummer Akane Saijo, who, after being kicked out of her band, is discovered by a brilliant musician and invited to join a new ensemble, leading to an emotionally charged musical journey set against an epic production scale.
- Leanne (Season 1) Netflix Original – Comedy sitcom from producer Chuck Lorre and starring Leanne Morgan. Sixteen episodes drop all at once.
- Marked (Season 1) Netflix Original – South African thriller – To save her daughter, a cash-in-transit vehicle security guard agrees to be the inside woman on a heist, but when she’s betrayed, she’ll become worse than any of her newfound enemies.
- The Sandman (Season 2 – Volume 3) Netflix Original – The final episode to end the iconic DC series.
What are you looking forward to checking out on Netflix in July? Let us know in the comments down below.