What’s Coming to Netflix in July 2025

And just like that, we’re into the back half of 2025. As always, the back half of any year, Netflix has its biggest hits in store for you with the likes of Stranger Things and Wednesday returning in addition to its biggest movies of the year, but what does July 2025 have in store? Here’s your comprehensive look ahead at everything we know that’s coming up throughout July.

As always, while this list covers all the new arrivals, Netflix will also see its fair share of departures. Beginning next month, HBO and Disney shows will start to leave Netflix, and we’ll also see some major movies depart.

Please note that this list is a work in progress, and we’ll keep it updated throughout June and into July 2025.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 1st

17 Again (2009) – A middle-aged man magically transforms back into his 17-year-old self, giving him a chance to fix past mistakes. (Comedy/Fantasy)

– A middle-aged man magically transforms back into his 17-year-old self, giving him a chance to fix past mistakes. (Comedy/Fantasy) A Hundred Flowers (2022) – Japanese drama from director Genki Kawamura about a son having to remember the good times with his mother, now fading due to her being diagnosed with dementia.

– Japanese drama from director Genki Kawamura about a son having to remember the good times with his mother, now fading due to her being diagnosed with dementia. Annie (1982) – A spunky orphan in Depression-era New York gets taken in by a wealthy businessman, changing both their lives. (Musical)

– A spunky orphan in Depression-era New York gets taken in by a wealthy businessman, changing both their lives. (Musical) Attack on London: Hunting the 7/7 Bombers (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Docu-series on the most devastating terrorist attack on British soil in 2005.

– Docu-series on the most devastating terrorist attack on British soil in 2005.

Blades of Glory (2007) – Two disgraced male figure skaters must team up as the first same-sex pair in competition. (Sports Comedy)

– Two disgraced male figure skaters must team up as the first same-sex pair in competition. (Sports Comedy) Blow (2001) – The real-life story of George Jung, who went from small‑time marijuana dealer to notorious cocaine smuggler in the 1970s–80s. (Biographical Crime Drama)

– The real-life story of George Jung, who went from small‑time marijuana dealer to notorious cocaine smuggler in the 1970s–80s. (Biographical Crime Drama) Born on the Fourth of July (1989) – Tom Cruise portrays Vietnam War veteran Ron Kovic, whose wartime injuries spark a passionate anti-war activism. (Biographical War Drama)

– Tom Cruise portrays Vietnam War veteran Ron Kovic, whose wartime injuries spark a passionate anti-war activism. (Biographical War Drama) Bread Barber Shop (Season 4) – Kids’ animated series.

– Kids’ animated series. Captain Phillips (2013) – Tom Hanks stars as a cargo ship captain taken hostage by Somali pirates, based on a true story. (Thriller)

– Tom Hanks stars as a cargo ship captain taken hostage by Somali pirates, based on a true story. (Thriller) Friday Night Lights (2004) – A high‑school football coach battles social and personal challenges in a Texas town that lives and dies by the sport. (Sports Drama)

– A high‑school football coach battles social and personal challenges in a Texas town that lives and dies by the sport. (Sports Drama) Grown Ups 2 (2013) – Ensemble comedy starring Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, and David Spade, among others.

– Ensemble comedy starring Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, and David Spade, among others. Here Comes the Boom (2012) – Kevin James plays a biology teacher who becomes an MMA fighter to save his school’s extracurricular programs. (Action Comedy)

– Kevin James plays a biology teacher who becomes an MMA fighter to save his school’s extracurricular programs. (Action Comedy) Horrible Bosses (2011) – Three friends conspire to murder their overbearing bosses in this dark workplace comedy.

– Three friends conspire to murder their overbearing bosses in this dark workplace comedy. Mission: Impossible (1996) – Ethan Hunt goes rogue to clear his name after his team is framed as traitors. (Action Spy)

– Ethan Hunt goes rogue to clear his name after his team is framed as traitors. (Action Spy) Mission: Impossible II (2000) – Hunt returns to battle a rogue agent who plans to unleash a biological weapon. (Action Spy)

– Hunt returns to battle a rogue agent who plans to unleash a biological weapon. (Action Spy) Mission: Impossible III (2006) – Ethan Hunt faces his toughest mission yet when a ruthless arms dealer threatens his retirement. (Action Spy)

– Ethan Hunt faces his toughest mission yet when a ruthless arms dealer threatens his retirement. (Action Spy) Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011) – After a Kremlin bombing, Hunt’s team is disavowed and must prevent nuclear war. (Action Spy)

– After a Kremlin bombing, Hunt’s team is disavowed and must prevent nuclear war. (Action Spy) Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015) – Ethan Hunt faces off against a rogue organization in this high-stakes spy thriller.

– Ethan Hunt faces off against a rogue organization in this high-stakes spy thriller. Pacific Rim (2013) – Humanity uses giant robots piloted by two people to fight monstrous sea creatures threatening Earth. (Sci-Fi Action)

– Humanity uses giant robots piloted by two people to fight monstrous sea creatures threatening Earth. (Sci-Fi Action) Portlandia (Seasons 1–8) – Sketch comedy series satirizing the quirky, hipster culture of Portland, Oregon. (Comedy Sketch)

– Sketch comedy series satirizing the quirky, hipster culture of Portland, Oregon. (Comedy Sketch) PAW Patrol (Seasons 1–2) – Animated children’s series about a team of heroic rescue pups who protect their community.

– Animated children’s series about a team of heroic rescue pups who protect their community. Red Eye (2005) – Cillian Murphy headlines this thriller about a flight that turns to chaos as passengers become embroiled in an assassination plot.

Mom (Multiple Seasons) – Long-running CBS series from Chuck Lorre starring Allison Janney and Anna Faris about a newly sober mother trying to pull her life together

– Long-running CBS series from Chuck Lorre starring Allison Janney and Anna Faris about a newly sober mother trying to pull her life together Tangerine (2015) – Two transgender sex workers traverse Los Angeles on Christmas Eve to confront a cheating boyfriend. (Comedy‑Drama)

– Two transgender sex workers traverse Los Angeles on Christmas Eve to confront a cheating boyfriend. (Comedy‑Drama) The Deer Hunter (1978) – A group of friends from a small Pennsylvania town are changed forever by their service in the Vietnam War. (War Drama)

– A group of friends from a small Pennsylvania town are changed forever by their service in the Vietnam War. (War Drama) The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017) – A protection specialist must guard a notorious hitman who’s set to testify at the International Court of Justice. (Action Comedy)

– A protection specialist must guard a notorious hitman who’s set to testify at the International Court of Justice. (Action Comedy) The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (2021) – Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek are among the cast for this action-comedy.

– Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek are among the cast for this action-comedy. The Karate Kid (1984) – A bullied teen learns karate from a wise mentor to enter a tournament and build confidence. (Martial Arts Drama)

– A bullied teen learns karate from a wise mentor to enter a tournament and build confidence. (Martial Arts Drama) The Karate Kid Part II (1986) – Daniel and Mr. Miyagi travel to Okinawa, where Daniel learns about honor and tradition amid family conflict. (Sequel Drama)

– Daniel and Mr. Miyagi travel to Okinawa, where Daniel learns about honor and tradition amid family conflict. (Sequel Drama) The Karate Kid Part III (1989) – Daniel is manipulated by an unscrupulous friend aiming to stir trouble between him and Mr. Miyagi. (Drama)

– Daniel is manipulated by an unscrupulous friend aiming to stir trouble between him and Mr. Miyagi. (Drama) The Notebook (2004) – A romantic drama that follows the lifelong love story of a couple separated by social differences. (Romance)

– A romantic drama that follows the lifelong love story of a couple separated by social differences. (Romance) The Sweetest Thing (2002) – A romantic comedy about a woman openly seeking love and adventure, leading to unexpected self-discovery. (Romantic Comedy)

– A romantic comedy about a woman openly seeking love and adventure, leading to unexpected self-discovery. (Romantic Comedy) Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel (Volume 1 – Episode 4) Netflix Original – One of the episodes in the Netflix docu-series recapping events that turned into disasters. In this episode, the CEO of fashion brand American Apparel is in the spotlight.

– One of the episodes in the Netflix docu-series recapping events that turned into disasters. In this episode, the CEO of fashion brand American Apparel is in the spotlight. Yellowjackets (Season 2) – A new season of the Showtime series starring Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, and Sophie Nélisse.

– A new season of the Showtime series starring Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, and Sophie Nélisse. V for Vendetta (2005) – In a dystopian future Britain, a masked vigilante ignites rebellion against a tyrannical government. (Political Thriller)

– In a dystopian future Britain, a masked vigilante ignites rebellion against a tyrannical government. (Political Thriller) White Chicks (2004) – Two African‑American FBI agents go undercover as white women to solve a kidnapping case. (Comedy)

– Two African‑American FBI agents go undercover as white women to solve a kidnapping case. (Comedy) Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005) – Two brothers play a magical board game that launches their house into outer space. (Family Sci-Fi Adventure)

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 2nd

Raid 2 (2025) – Bollywood action thriller.

The Old Guard 2 (2025) Netflix Original – The long-awaited return of The Old Guard, which is back five years after the first movie dropped, and sees the return of Charlize Theron as Andy.

– The long-awaited return of The Old Guard, which is back five years after the first movie dropped, and sees the return of Charlize Theron as Andy. Tour de France: Unchained (Season 3) Netflix Original – The final season of the docu-series that follows the famous cycling race.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 3rd

Countdown: Taylor vs. Serrano (Season 1) Netflix Original – Ahead of the live boxing event, Uma Therman is narrating this new docu-series looking into the prep that both competitors have taken.