Netflix Anime ‘Beastars’ Season 3: Netflix Renewal Status & Release Date

After another stint in “Netflix Jail” the second season of Beastars is finally available to stream on Netflix. Having already binged the second season, we’re looking ahead to the third season of Beastars, for which we’re still waiting for confirmation that the anime has been renewed. below we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about season 3 of Beastars.

Beastars is a Netflix Original anime series based on the manga of the same name by author Paru Itagaki, and already one of the most popular anime shows on Netflix.

Beastars Season 3 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 08/07/2021)

Despite its status as a Netflix Original, the renewal of Beastars is influenced, but not entirely down to Netflix. This is because Beastars is internationally licensed, which means Netflix pays a lot of money for the anime to be exclusive to the streaming service outside of Japan.

The Japanese broadcast for the second season of Beastars ended in late March 2021, but we’re still waiting on the animation studio Orange to confirm whether or not Beastars will be returning for season 3. However, a decision may arrive very soon given the fact that Beastars season 2 is now on Netflix.

Does Beastars need a third season?

If there isn’t a third season of Beastars then fans will be rioting on Twitter.

Beastars still has plenty of source material from the manga left to be covered, enough in fact for a fourth season.

What to expect from the third season of Beastars?

The third season of Beastars will explore the Interspecies Relations Arc, which takes place in the aftermath of Legoshi’s fight with Riz, and covers chapters 100 to 123 of the manga.

Episode 24 of the anime skipped some of the manga in-between the moments after Riz’s defeat and Legoshi’s talk with Haru. So the start of the third season may begin with the aftermath of Legoshi’s fights, however, those moments may arrive through flashbacks instead.

Legoshi will learn the hard way about his place as a carnivore in society when he decides to leave school and live independently by himself.

Louis, in the recovery process of losing his foot, will have his future set out for him by his father, which includes what university he will be attending. This means Louis will definitely not be returning to lead The Shishigumi.

Meanwhile, Haru will continue her confusing time of navigating her relationship/friendship with Legoshi, who continues to fear taking the next step with the rabbit out of concern his predatory instincts will lead him to kill her.

Legoshi will also be under the watch of the sublime Beastar Yahya, who takes an interest in the grey wolf after learning of the circumstances surrounding Legoshi’s fight with Riz.

How many manga chapters will season 3 cover?

So far, roughly 100 chapters of the manga’s total 196 have been covered by the anime series.

The Interspecies Relations Arc covers manga chapters 100 to 123, so at the very least we expect the first half of season 3 to cover the entire arc. The remaining episodes should cover the first half of the final arc of Beastars’ “Revenge of the Love Failure.”

In total we expect season 3 to cover roughly forty-five to fifty manga chapters.

How many episodes will Season 3 have?

If the third season is anything like the first two then we are expecting there to be at least twelve episodes.

Can we expect to see a fourth season of Beastars?

As we alluded to above, there is still more than enough source for Studio Orange to produce a third and fourth season of Beastars. The fourth season would cover the final arc of the series, which will see Legoshi take on his biggest challenge yet.

Would you like to see a third season of Beastars on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!