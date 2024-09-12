New Anime Movies & Shows Still Coming to Netflix in 2024

We’re only a few short months away from the end of 2023. This means we can already begin to look ahead at the anime coming to Netflix in 2024 and beyond. There’s already an intriguing lineup of new titles that we’re sure subscribers will be excited to watch.

Anime Released on Netflix in 2024 so far

In chronological order, the following anime have been released on Netflix;

January-March (Q1 2024)

One Piece (Season 20) – Jan 1st, 2024

– Jan 1st, 2024 Delicious in Dungeon (Season 1) – Jan 4th, 2024

– Jan 4th, 2024 Maboroshi (2024) N – Jan 15th, 2024

– Jan 15th, 2024 The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse (Season 1) – Jan 31st, 2024 (Weekly)

– Jan 31st, 2024 (Weekly) Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai (Season 1) – March 1st, 2024

– March 1st, 2024 Pokémon Horizons: The Series (Season 1) – March 7th, 2024

– March 7th, 2024 Yu Yu Hakusho: Ghost Files (2 Seasons) – March 15th, 2024

April-June (Q2 2024)

Black Clover (Season 1) – April 1st, 2024

– April 1st, 2024 Great Teacher Onizuka (Season 1) – April 1st, 2024

– April 1st, 2024 Haikyu!! (Season 1) – April 1st, 2024

– April 1st, 2024 One Piece Film: Red (2022) – April 1st, 2024

– April 1st, 2024 Haikyu!! Movie 3: Genius and Sense (2017) – April 1st

– April 1st Haikyu!! Movie 4: Battle of Concepts (2017) – April 1st

– April 1st KonoSuba: God’s Blessing On This Wonderful World! (2 Seasons) – April 15th, 2024

– April 15th, 2024 Mob Psycho 100 (2 Seasons) – April 15th, 2024

– April 15th, 2024 Overlord (4 Seasons) – April 15th, 2024

– April 15th, 2024 YuYu Hakusho: Ghost Files (2 Seasons) – April 15th, 2024

– April 15th, 2024 The Grimm Variations (Season 1) – April 17th, 2024

– April 17th, 2024 Shaman King Flowers (Season 1) – April 21st, 2024

– April 21st, 2024 Dr. Stone (Season 1) – May 1st, 2024

– May 1st, 2024 Jujutsu Kaisen (Season 1) – May 1st, 2024

– May 1st, 2024 Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie (2020) – May 1st, 2020

– May 1st, 2020 T.P Bon (Season 1) – May 2nd, 2024

– May 2nd, 2024 Pokémon Horizons: The Series (Season 2) – May 10th

– May 10th Blood of Zeus (Season 2) – May 10th

– May 10th The Quintessential Quintuplets (2 Seasons) – May 15th

– May 15th The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie (2022) – May 15th

– May 15th Garouden: The Way of the Lone Wolf (Season 1) – May 23rd

– May 23rd My Oni Girl (2024) – May 24th

– May 24th Black Clover (Season 3) – June 1st

– June 1st Baki Hanma vs Kengan Ashura (2024) – June 6th

– June 6th Ultraman: Rising (2024) – June 14th

– June 14th Black Clover (Season 4) – June 15th

– June 15th Rising Impact (Part 1) – June 22nd

– June 22nd The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse (S1 Part 2) – June 27th

July-September (Q3 2024)

One Piece (Season 21) – July 1st

– July 1st Ouran High School Host Club (Season 1) – July 1st

– July 1st The Rising of the Shield Hero (Season 1) – July 1st

– July 1st The Imaginary (2024) – July 5th

– July 5th Road to Ninja: Naruto the Movie (2012) – July 7th

– July 7th The Last: Naruto the Movie (2014) – July 7th

– July 7th Boruto: Naruto the Movie (2015) – July 7th

– July 7th TP Bon (Season 2) – July 17th

– July 17th The Deer King (2022) – July 1st

– July 1st From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke (Season 3) – August 1st

– August 1st Rising Impact (Season 2) – August 6th

– August 6th Pokémon Horizons: The Series (Part 3) – August 9th

– August 9th Kengan Ashura (Season 2 Part 2) – August 15th

– August 15th Petty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos: The Movie Part 1 & 2 (2024) – August 22nd

– August 22nd The First Slam Dunk (2022) – August 25th

– August 25th Terminator Zero (Season 1) – August 29th

– August 29th 5 Centimeters Per Second (2007) – September 1st

– September 1st Blue Giant (2023) – September 1st

– September 1st Mobile Suit Gundam SEED (Season 1) – September 1st

– September 1st Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny (Season 1) – September 1st

– September 1st Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom (2024) – September 1st

Anime Confirmed for Netflix in 2024

Grave of the Fireflies (1989)

Director: Isao Takahata

Studio: Shinchosha Company / Studio Ghibli

Netflix Release Date: September 16th, 2024

One of the most culturally important movies in Japanese history, Grave of the Fireflies, is a viewing experience you will never forget.

In Kobe, Japan, in the last days of World War 2, two siblings, Seita and Setsuko, are orphaned after an American firebombing on their town. Using a bomb shelter for refuge, their dwindling supplies have the orphaned siblings struggling to survive in post-war Japan.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising (2019)

Director: Kenji Nagasaki

Studio: Bones

Netflix Release Date: September 26th, 2024

The second My Hero Academia movie, Heroes Rising, sees the students of Class 1A taken to Nabu Island to participate in a safety program. The once quiet and peaceful island, where heroes could safely learn how to help citizens, is thrown into chaos when the villain Nine arrives to search for a quirk to aid him in his diabolical plan to create a society where only the strongest Quirks reign supreme.

Dandadan (Season 1) N

New Episodes: TBA (Weekly)

Studio: Science Saru

Netflix Release Date: October 3th, 2024

Momo, a high schooler from a family of mediums, befriends her classmate Okarun, a fanatic of the occult. However, an argument between the pair over the existence of aliens and ghosts sees them set out to prove the other wrong!

Blue Box (Season 1) N

New Episodes: TBA (Weekly)

Studio: Telecom Animation Film Company

Netflix Release Date: October 5th, 2024

Taiki Inomata, a third-year junior high student at Eimei Academy, is a high school badminton team member. He rises early to get to the gymnasium first, but Chinatsu Kano, Taiki’s crush and a first-year student in senior high, always beat him there. As a beautiful rising star on the basketball team, Chinatsu is super popular. Taiki has the opportunity to grow closer to Chinatsu when a strange twist of fate sees her move into his house. However, Taiki is first determined to be a worthy match for her and sets out the goal of competing in the badminton nationals.

Ranma 1/2 (Season 1) N

New Episodes: TBA (Weekly)

Studio: Mappa

Netflix Release Date: October 5th, 2024

The lives of three daughters, Akane, Nabiki, and Kasumi, get turned upside down when their father, Soun Tendou, who runs the Tendou Martial Arts School, promises that at least one of his daughters will be wed to another martial artist’s son. Ranma and his father, Genma, arrive, but they hide a great secret: whenever water touches the pair, Ranma turns into a girl, and Genma turns into a giant panda. Genma, who becomes betrothed to the youngest of the Tendou sisters, Akane, must learn to get along with his future wife, and the pair begin attending school together.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Studio: Crystal Dynamics / Powerhouse Animation

Netflix Release Date: October 10th, 2024

Fans of the rebooted Tomb Raider games will see the story continue as The Legend of Lara Croft takes place after the events of Shadow of the Tomb Raider. According to reports, the anime series will bridge the gap between the reboot and the original games, with MCU alumni Hayley Atwell voicing the legendary archeologist.

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA

Studio: Safehouse

Netflix Release Date: October 17th, 2024

The Gundam franchise comes to Netflix with a brand-new series taking place in the One Year War.

“In the year 0079 of the Universal Century, the Principality of Zeon declares independence from the Earth Federation, plunging the two nations into war. Thanks to a revolutionary new weapon known as a Mobile Suit, the Zeon Force initially gains the upper hand. However, they lacked the power to take control of the entire Earth, bringing the war to a stalemate. Eleven months into the war, the Earth Federation forces manage to seize a Zeon-controlled base located in Eastern Europe. Among the mixed battalion headed to reclaim this base is Sorari and the Red Wolves division, a Mobile Suit platoon that has just descended from space.”

Beastars (Season 4 – Part 1) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 4

Studio: Orange

Netflix Release Date: 2024

It’s been years since we last saw wolf Legoshi on our screens. But, the popular Beastars will return for a climactic final season split into two parts. Part one will be released sometime in 2024; as for part 2, it remains unclear when that will arrive.

Moonrise (Season 1) N

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Studio: Wit Studio

Netflix Release Date: 2024

Hiromu Arakawa, the creator of Full Metal Alchemist is the character designer behind Netflix’s exciting upcoming sci-fi anime Moonrise.

Year TS 2XXX AD. Humanity has formed a “relaxed world government.” Everything was entrusted to the international AI network Sapientia, and people lived according to their rational judgment… However, Sapientia’s “moon reclamation project” created a schism between the Earth—which maintains peace by sending pollutants and criminals to the moon—and the moon, which is forced to live in poverty, becoming a source of fire for the War of Independence.

Devil May Cry (Season 1) N

Episodes: 8 | Seasons: 1

Studio: Studio Mir

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Capcom is once again trusting Netflix with the distribution of an anime series adapted from one of its beloved video game franchises. Jam-packed full of action, a new adaptation of Devil May Cry should look absolutely incredible.

The series will also be part of Adi Shankar’s ‘Bootleg Universe’ which also includes Castlevania.

Which anime titles are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in 2024? Let us know in the comments below!