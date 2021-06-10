Netflix Anime ‘Shaman King’ Season 1: Coming to Netflix in August 2021

Netflix has an extremely busy line-up of anime content throughout the Summer, and one of the most exciting titles arriving is the highly anticipated reboot of the Shaman King anime. Coming to Netflix in August 2021, below is everything you need to know about Shaman king before it arrives on Netflix.

Shaman King is an internationally licensed Netflix Original shonen anime series, adapted from the manga of the same name by author Hiroyuki Takei. The anime also serves as a reboot to the 2001 anime adaptation of the manga.

The animation studio behind the series is Bridge, who also worked on the anime such as Talentless Nana, Fairy Tail, The Seven Heavenly Virtues.

When is the Shaman King season 1 Netflix release date?

Thanks to the announcements made during Netflix’s Geeked Week event it has been confirmed that the first season of Shaman King is coming to Netflix on Monday, August 9th, 2021.

Who will succeed and gain the power to alter the world? Shaman King debuts on Netflix August 9th. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/dC8hy1NtZE — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

At the time of writing the series is still being broadcast in Japan on the Japanese network TV Tokyo.

How many episodes can we expect from season 1?

The first season is likely to consist of 13 episodes, this is because the 52 episodes planned for the series will be split into four volumes for the its eventual Blu-Ray release.

The Blu-Rays are scheduled to be released on the following dates:

August 25th, 2021

November 24th, 2021

February 23rd, 2022

May 25th, 2022

The Blu-Ray dates are also a fantastic indicator on when we can expect to see the next set of episodes on Netflix.

We’re speculating that the next three seasons will be released in the following months:

Season 2 – November 2021

Season 3 – February 2022

Season 4 – May 2022

What is the plot of Shaman King?

Manta Oyamada, a seemingly average middle school student, is revealed to the power to see spirits. Upon a fateful encounter where his powers are revealed, Oyamada is enlisted into helping You Asakura, a shaman-in-training, who has the goal of becoming the Shaman King. But in order to become the next Shaman King, Asakura must take part in the Shaman fight, a legendary tournament that. pits the worlds strongest shamans against each other in order to determine who will become king.

Who are the cast members of Shaman King?

The following are the Japanese Dub cast members for Shaman King:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? You Asakura Youko Hikasa 7 Seeds | Berserk | Highschool DxD Hao Asakura Minami Takayama Detective Conan | FMA: Brotherhood | One Punch Man Anna Kyouyama Megumi Hayashibara Ao no Exorcist | Hello Kitty | Pokemon Ren Tao Romi Park Bleach | Hellsing Ultimate | Naruto Amidamaru Katsuyuki Konishi Akame ga Kill! | Black Clover | Fairy Tail Manta Oyamada Inuko Inuyama My Hero Academia | Pokemon | Tokyo Godfathers Johann Faust VIII Takehito Koysau Baki | Bleach | Jojo’s Bizzare Adventures Usui Horokeu Yuuji Ueda Fullmetal Alchemist | InuYasha | Pokemon Ryuunosuke Umemiya Masahiko Tanaka Mirai Nikki | Naruto | Attack on Titan Lyserg Diethel Youko Soumi Bleach | Violet Evergarden | Trigun

An English dub should be available to stream upon release, but we currently have no word on who is in the English cast.

