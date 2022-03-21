Netflix Anime ‘Tekken: Bloodline’ is Coming to Netflix in 2022

Netflix is no stranger to martial arts anime thanks to the likes of Baki and Kengan Ashura. But coming to Netflix in 2022 is the latest anime adaptation of the king of fighting video games, Tekken. The anime, Tekken: Bloodline, is the origin story of Jin Kazama, and the events surrounding the video game Tekken 3.

Tekken: Bloodline is an upcoming Netflix Original Japanese anime series, and based on the fighting video-game franchise Tekken.

The Tekken video game franchise is a 3-D fighting series that first began as an exclusive on the PlayStation in 1994. As of 2017, Tekken has ten titles in the main series and a further eight spin-offs. With the expansion of the franchise onto multiple consoles, the series has since become one of the best-selling video game franchises of all time.

When is Tekken: Bloodline season 1 coming to Netflix?

So far, Netflix has only released a teaser for the anime series, confirming it will arrive sometime in 2022.

We expect to learn more in the coming weeks and months.

What is the plot of Tekken: Bloodline?

The following synopsis has been provided by Netflix:

“Power is everything.” Jin Kazama learned the family self-defense arts, Kazama-Style Traditional Martial Arts, from his mother at an early age. Even so, he was powerless when a monstrous evil suddenly appeared, destroying everything dear to him, changing his life forever. Angry at himself for being unable to stop it, Jin vowed revenge and sought absolute power to exact it. His quest will lead to the ultimate battle on a global stage — The King of Iron Fist Tournament.

The events of Tekken: Bloodline takes place between the end of Tekken 2 and Tekken 3 video games.

Which Tekken fighters will we see in Tekken: Bloodline?

So far, the trailer has teased the appearance of the following characters in Tekken:Bloodline:

Heihachi Mishima – The grandfather of Jin, and head of the Mishima family.

– The grandfather of Jin, and head of the Mishima family. Jun Kazama – The mother of Jin, and former lover of Kazuya Mishima.

– The mother of Jin, and former lover of Kazuya Mishima. Kazuya Mishima – The father of Jin, once previously considered a hero who fell to the Devil’s influence.

– The father of Jin, once previously considered a hero who fell to the Devil’s influence. King – A beloved Mexican luchador who supports the welfare of orphans around the world.

– A beloved Mexican luchador who supports the welfare of orphans around the world. Leroy Smith – American martial artist seeking revenge on Mishima family.

– American martial artist seeking revenge on Mishima family. Ogre – An ancient creature seeking to absorb powerful living and artificial beings.

– An ancient creature seeking to absorb powerful living and artificial beings. Paul Phoenix – A rival of Kazuya, and one of the strongest fighters in the world.





Taking into consideration how many fighters are in Tekken, we can expect to see many many more.

Who are the cast members of Tekken: Bloodline?

At the time of writing the Japanese and English dub, casts have not been revealed, and details are extremely scarce.

Are you looking forward to the release of Tekken: Bloodline on Netflix?