Netflix Anime ‘Uncle from Another World’ Season 1: Everything We Know So Far

Hotondoshindeiru’s hilarious isekai-comedy manga, Uncle from Another World, is being adapted into an anime and will be exclusive to Netflix outside of Japan. The Japanese broadcast begins in July 2022, and we expect to learn the Netflix release date soon. Here’s everything we know so far about Uncle from Another World season 1 on Netflix.

Uncle from Another World is an upcoming international licensed Japanese Netflix Original comedy-isekai anime series and the adaptation of Hotondoshindeiru’s manga Isekai Ojisan.

When is the Uncle from Another World Netflix release date?

At the time of writing Netflix has not revealed the premiere date for Uncle From Another World. However, we do have confirmation that the anime will begin its Japanese broadcast on AT-X on July 6th, 2022.

There’s still a chance Netflix could release Uncle From Another World weekly, however, if the streamer is waiting for all of the episodes to air in Japan before release then we could be waiting several months.

What is the plot of Uncle from Another World?

The synopsis for Uncle from Another World has been provided by Netflix;

Autumn 2017… Hit by a truck when he was 17 years old, Takafumi’s uncle suddenly awakens from a coma that lasted 17 years. When Takafumi visits him in the hospital, he sees his uncle muttering nonsense, declaring that he has returned from another world named “Granbahamal.” …Clearly, his uncle has lost his marbles. Takafumi is lost for words, but his uncle proves his claims of being in another dimension by using some magic. Deciding to use his uncle’s powers to earn a living, and with no other relatives to call upon, Takafumi takes him in and they begin to share an apartment together. While living with his uncle, Takafumi learns of his fantastical adventures and his boundless love of SEGA video games. But at times, his uncle’s lonely and cruel experiences fill Takafumi with both joy and sadness. Two men of different generations work hard to be video content creators in this new and exciting otherwordly comedy set in a corner of an apartment complex!

Who are the cast members of Uncle from Another World?

The cast for Uncle from Another World is brimming with extremely talented voice actors.

Takehito Koyasu is one of the most instantly recognizable voices of anime thanks to his roles as the Beast Titan, Zeke, in Attack on Titan, and the villainous Dio Brando in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure.

Mikako Komatsu is the voice of Rebecca in the licensed Netflix Original series Edens Zero, but she is most well known for her role as Senkuu in Dr. Stone.

There are also the likes of Aoi Yuki and Nobuhiko Okamoto of My Hero Academia, who provide the voices of Tsuyu Asui and Katsuki Bakugo, respectively.

Below are the confirmed cast members of Uncle from Another World:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Ojisan (Uncle) Takehito Koyasu Attack on Titan | Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure | One Piece Takafumi Jun Fukuyama Seven Deadly Sins | Assassination Classroom | Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches Fujimiya Mikako Komatsu Edens Zero | Jujutsu Kaisen | Dr. Stone Elf Haruka Tomatsu Sword Art Online | Gintama | Darling in the FranXX Mabel Aoi Yuki Isekai Quartet | Gosick | My Hero Academia Alicia Aki Toyosaki K-On!! | To LOVE-Ru Darkness | Norigami Edger Kenichi Suzumura Naruto | Gintama | D. Gray-man Raiga Nobuhiko Okamoto My Hero Academia | Blue Exorcist | Haikyuu!! Sawae Hisako Kanemoto Food Wars | Sailor Moon | A Sister’s All You Need

