Netflix Announces ‘The Wages of Fear’ Movie Remake From Julien Leclercq

Netflix is working with Julien Leclercq on another new action movie that will be a modern remake of the classic French movie The Wages of Fear.

Announced today from Netflix Paris, the new untitled Netflix movie will be a remake of the classic movie The Wages of Fear (Le Salaire de la Peur). Production has begun on the feature film and will touch down on Netflix globally in 2024.

Julien Leclercq is behind the new project, serving as the co-writer, producer, and director of the new feature film.

The French director has now worked on Netflix on many projects, including the action series Ganglands, which has two seasons currently streaming (no news on a third season), plus two movies in the form of 2020’s Earth and Blood and 2021’s Sentinelle.

Speaking about the new project, director Leclercq said in a statement:

“To reunite this cast for the reboot of such a film, for a worldwide broadcast with Netflix, forces me to put all my heart and guts into it. The ambition is huge.”

Co-writing on the project is Hamid Hlioua, who worked on Ganglands for Netflix and the Arte series, Cannabis.

What’s The Wages of Fear about?

As outlined, the new movie is based on the original film by Henri-Georges Clouzot which itself is based on the eponymous novel written by Georges Arnaud published by Éditions Julliard.

Per Film at the Lincoln Center, here’s what the original movie was about:

“In Henri-Georges Clouzot’s adaptation of the Georges Arnaud novel, four desperate men take on a seemingly doomed mission when they agree to transport trucks full of highly explosive nitroglycerin through a South American mountain route. Featuring an international quartet of acting legends including Yves Montand, The Wages of Fear is one of the greatest thrillers ever made—a raw, keyed-up cinematic excursion that puts Clouzot’s effortless command of mood and suspense on full display.”

Of course, Netflix has had recent success adapting classic war novels in the form of 2022’s All Quiet on the Western Front, which went onto scoop several Oscars.

Cast for Untitled Julien Leclerq Project

Four cast members were confirmed as part of the initial announcement, with many being frequent faces on Netflix.

Franck Gastambide (Netflix’s Restless, Taxi 5, Validé)

(Netflix’s Restless, Taxi 5, Validé) Alban Lenoir (Taken, Netflix’s Lost Bullet 2: Back for More, Netflix’s Big Bug)

(Taken, Netflix’s Lost Bullet 2: Back for More, Netflix’s Big Bug) Ana Girardot (The Returned, Escobar: Paradise Lost)

(The Returned, Escobar: Paradise Lost) Sofiane Zermani (Netflix’s No Limit, Hors Saison)

Labyrinthe Films and TF1 Studio are the two production companies behind the feature, with Julien Madon & Julien Leclercq serving as producers.