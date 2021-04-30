Netflix DC Show ‘Sweet Tooth’: Plot, Cast, Trailer & June Release Date

Netflix is stepping on the toes of DC Comics and Warner with its latest comic book adaptation in Sweet Tooth. Scheduled to arrive in June 2021, the new fantasy drama is sure to intrigue millions of subscribers worldwide. We have everything you need to know about Sweet Tooth, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Sweet Tooth is an upcoming Netflix Original fantasy-drama series based on the DC comic book of the same name by author Jeff Lemire. The series was originally ordered by Hulu but after almost two years of development, it switched hands to Netflix.

Robert Downey Jr. and his wife and filmmaker Susan Downey are two of the four executive producers on the series. Warner Bros. Television, alongside DC Entertainment and Team Downey, are the production companies behind the Original. Which makes it all the more surprising that the drama didn’t end up on HBO Max.

When is the Sweet Tooth season 1 Netflix release date?

Thanks to the release of the teaser trailer we can now confirm that season 1 of Sweet Tooth is coming to Netflix on Friday, June 4th, 2021.

Sweet Tooth will be available to stream on Netflix globally.

What is the plot of Sweet Tooth?

A devastating virus known as “The Great Crumble” wreaked havoc on the world, and in its wake led to the rise of hybrid humans, babies born part animal and part human. Unknown if the hybrids were caused by or the result of the virus, many of the remaining humans choose to hunt the hybrids. A young hybrid by the name of Gus ventures out of his forest sanctuary with lone wanderer Jepperd, and together they travel across what remains of America in search of answers.

Who are the cast members of Sweet Tooth?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in Sweet Tooth:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Gus Christian Convery Playing with Fire | Venom | Descendants 3 Tommy Jepperd Nonso Anozie Cinderella | Conan the Barbarian | The Last Legion Dr. Singh Adeel Akhtar Four Lions | The Big Sick | Enola Holmes Gus’ Father Will Forte MacGruber | Nebraska | The Last Man on Earth Aimee Dania Ramirez Premium Rush | X-Men: The Last Stand | American Reunion General Steven Abbot Neil Sandilands The Flash | The 100 | The Americans Bear Stefania LaVie Owen Krampus | The Lovely Bones | Coming Through the Rye Singh Aliza Vellani The Twilight Zone | Upload | Operation Christmas Drop

When and where did the production of Sweet Tooth take place?

Principal photography began in July 2020 in New Zealand, despite the fact that at the time the country had strict travel restrictions due to the global pandemic. After a short delay in production, filming resumed in October 2020 and finished around mid-December that year.

What is the episode count for Sweet Tooth?

It has been confirmed that the first season will consist of eight episodes.

Runtimes haven’t been confirmed but we would expect to see each episode last between 45 to 60 minutes each.

Are you looking forward to the release of Sweet Tooth season 1 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!