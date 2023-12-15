Upcoming Netflix Movies and Series Coming in 2024

2023 has seen many big Netflix shows and movies, but what does 2024 store? We’ve compiled a list of everything Netflix has confirmed for 2024, whether with a specific date or a broader window.

Here’s a condensed preview of what’s coming in the next year. If you’re interested in more detailed posts about Netflix’s upcoming movies and TV shows, we have separate previews for those. These lists cover most of Netflix’s development slate, undoubtedly including titles set for release in 2025 and beyond.

Note: All dates are subject to change. Those marked with an asterisk are yet to be confirmed by Netflix. This post was first published in November 2023 and is being updated over time.

What’s Coming in January 2024

Bitconned – January 1st – Documentary on the criminal Ray Trapani.

Fool Me Once – January 1st – Limited series adapted from the Harlan Coben novel.

– January 1st – Limited series adapted from the Harlan Coben novel. You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment – January 1st – Lifestyle/food documentary.

– January 1st – Lifestyle/food documentary. Delicious in Dungeon – January 3rd* – Anime series

– January 3rd* – Anime series Society of the Snow – January 4th – Biopic on the flight disaster.

– January 4th – Biopic on the flight disaster. The Brothers Sun – January 4th – Michelle Yeoh stars in this action comedy about a Taipei gangster who returns home to protect his brother and mother.

– January 4th – Michelle Yeoh stars in this action comedy about a Taipei gangster who returns home to protect his brother and mother. Good Grief – January 5th – Dan Levy’s new comedy feature film for Netflix starring himself, Ruth Negga, Luke Evans, and Celia Imrie.

– January 5th – Dan Levy’s new comedy feature film for Netflix starring himself, Ruth Negga, Luke Evans, and Celia Imrie. Gyeongseong Creature (Season 1 – Part 2) – January 5th – The final three episodes of the K-drama series.

– January 5th – The final three episodes of the K-drama series. Break Point (Season 2) – January 10th – Sports docuseries.

– January 10th – Sports docuseries. Boy Swallows Universe – January 11th – Limited series originating at of Australia set in the 1980s.

– January 11th – Limited series originating at of Australia set in the 1980s. Detective Forst – January 11th – Polish drama series.

– January 11th – Polish drama series. Killer Soup – January 11th – Indian drama comedy series.

Lift – January 11th – Kevin Hart leads this new heist-comedy from director F. Gary Gary.

– January 11th – Kevin Hart leads this new heist-comedy from director F. Gary Gary. Sonic Prime (Season 3) – January 11th – The final season of the animated kids series.

– January 11th – The final season of the animated kids series. maboroshi – January 15th – Anime movie from MAPPA.

– January 15th – Anime movie from MAPPA. End of the Line – January 17th – Brazillian series.

– January 17th – Brazillian series. Love is Blind: Sweden – January 19th – Reality dating series.

– January 19th – Reality dating series. My Loneliness Has Wings – January 19th – Spanish film.

– January 19th – Spanish film. Sixty Minutes – January 19th – German martial arts action movie.

– January 19th – German martial arts action movie. The Kitchen – January 19th* – British dystopian sci-fi thriller from directors Kibwe Tavaras & Daniel Kaluuya.

– January 19th* – British dystopian sci-fi thriller from directors Kibwe Tavaras & Daniel Kaluuya. Captivating the King (Season 1) – January 20th – Korean series.

– January 20th – Korean series. Not Quite Narwhal (Season 2) – January 22nd – Kids animation series.

– January 22nd – Kids animation series. Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees – January 23rd – Stand-up comedy special.

– January 23rd – Stand-up comedy special. Queer Eye (Season 7) – January 24th – Reality series.

– January 24th – Reality series. Six Nations: Full Contact (2024) – January 24th – Sports documentary.

Griselda – January 25th – Limited series starring Sofía Vergara playing the drug kingpin Griselda Blanco.

– January 25th – Limited series starring Sofía Vergara playing the drug kingpin Griselda Blanco. Masters of the Universe: Revolution – January 25th – New follow-up animated series.

– January 25th – New follow-up animated series. Badland Hunters – January 26th – Korean action thriller feature film from director Heo Myung-haeng.

– January 26th – Korean action thriller feature film from director Heo Myung-haeng. Mighty Beheem’s Playtime – January 29th – Kids animated special.

– January 29th – Kids animated special. Jack Whitehall: Settle Down – January 30th – Stand-up comedy special.

– January 30th – Stand-up comedy special. Alexander: The Making of a God – January 31st – British docu-drama series.

– January 31st – British docu-drama series. Baby Bandito – January 31st – Colombian series.

– January 31st – Colombian series. The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse – January 31st – New season of the Japanese anime

– January 31st – New season of the Japanese anime WIL – January 31st – Belgium WW2 drama.

What’s Coming in February 2024

Code 8: Part II – TBD – Sequel to the sci-fi feature starring Stephen and Robbie Amell.

Orion and the Dark – February 2nd – From writer Charlie Kauffman, this new animated feature film is about a young boy that is afraid of almost everything but overcomes that with the help of fear itself.

– February 2nd – From writer Charlie Kauffman, this new animated feature film is about a young boy that is afraid of almost everything but overcomes that with the help of fear itself. Dee & Friends in Oz – February 5th* – New animated kids series.

– February 5th* – New animated kids series. One Day (Limited Series) – February 8th – British romance drama series set over the course of several decades and based on the David Nicholls novel.

– February 8th – British romance drama series set over the course of several decades and based on the David Nicholls novel. The Heartbreak Agency (2024) – February 14th – German romantic comedy – When a skeptical journalist reluctantly participates in heartbreak therapy for an article, he ends up opening his heart to his charming therapist.

– February 14th – German romantic comedy – When a skeptical journalist reluctantly participates in heartbreak therapy for an article, he ends up opening his heart to his charming therapist. House of Ninjas – February 15th* – Japanese TV thriller

– February 15th* – Japanese TV thriller Rhythm + Flow Italy – February 16th* – New reality competition series.

Avatar: The Last Airbender – February 22nd – The live-action adaptation of the beloved Nickelodeon series.

What’s Coming in March 2024

The Netflix Slam (LIVE) – March 3rd – Tennis match between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.

– March 3rd – Tennis match between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz. Supersex (Season 1) – March 6th – Italian drama on the real life of Rocco Siffredi.

– March 6th – Italian drama on the real life of Rocco Siffredi. The Gentlemen (Season 1) – March 7th* – Guy Ritchie’s new Netflix series based on the movie.

– March 7th* – Guy Ritchie’s new Netflix series based on the movie. The Signal (Limited Series) – March 7th – German sci-fi series.

– March 7th – German sci-fi series. Damsel – March 8th – Millie Bobby Brown headlines this new fantasy action movie.

– March 8th – Millie Bobby Brown headlines this new fantasy action movie. Hot Wheels Let’s Race (Season 1) – March 11th* – A new kids’ animated series set in the world of the popular kids’ toy.

– March 11th* – A new kids’ animated series set in the world of the popular kids’ toy. Girls5eva (Season 3) – March 14th – Former Peacock comedy drops onto Netflix with a brand new season exclusively.

3 Body Problem (Season 1) – March 21st – The ambitious new sci-fi project from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

– March 21st – The ambitious new sci-fi project from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Young Royals (Season 3) – TBD – The final season of the

What’s Coming in April 2024

Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver – April 19th – The sequel to Zack Snyder’s new fantasy space opera.

Dead Boy Detectives (Season 1) – April 25th* – This new series was originally bound for HBO Max, but Netflix jumped in and saved it. Set in the same universe as Niel Gaiman’s The Sandman.

What’s Coming in May 2024

T・P BON (Season 1) – May 2nd* – Anime series.

– May 2nd* – Anime series. Heeramandi (Season 1) – May 10th* – Indian period drama.

– May 10th* – Indian period drama. Blood of Zeus (Season 2) – May 15th – Second season of the adult-animated series based on Greek mythology following its initial debut in 2020.

– May 15th – Second season of the adult-animated series based on Greek mythology following its initial debut in 2020. Bridgerton (Season 3 – Part 1) – May 16th

What’s Coming in June 2024

Ultraman: Rising – June 7th* – New animated movie based on the Japanese franchise.

– June 7th* – New animated movie based on the Japanese franchise. Bridgerton (Season 3 – Part 1) – June 13th

– June 13th Rising Impact (Season 1) – June 22nd – Shounen anime series.

What’s Coming in October 2024

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance – October 17th* – Sci-fi anime series.

– October 17th* – Sci-fi anime series. 1992 – October 18th* – Spanish crime series.

What’s Coming in November 2024

Arcane (Season 2) – TBD – The highly anticipated return of the

– TBD – The highly anticipated return of the The Cage (Season 1) – November 15th* – French drama series.

What’s Coming in December 2024

That Christmas – TBD – Animated holiday film from director Simon Otto.

Confirmed To Be Coming to Netflix 2024

That’s all the dated Netflix Originals for 2024 so far but there are a lot of other titles to confirmed for some point during the year:

Movies Coming to Netflix 2024

A Family Affair

A Part of You

An Honest Life

Back in Action

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (Confirmed for Summer 2024)

Chakda ‘Xpress

City Hunter

Ferry 2

GTMAX

Havoc

Heart of the Hunter

In Your Dreams

Irish Wish

Let Go

Loups-Garous

Monkey Man

Mountain Queen: The Summits Of Lhakpa Sherpa

Nice Girls

Pedro Páramo

Players

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie

Shirley

Shout It Out Loud

Soweto Love Story

Spaceman

Spellbound

Spielebend / Game Night (Confirmed for Summer 2024)

Stolen

The Electric State

The Mothership

The Old Guard 2

The Wage of Fear Remake

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (Confirmed for late 2024)

Thelma the Unicorn

Through My Window: Looking at You

Tomotaka Shibayama film

Trigger Warning

Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story

Wallace and Gromit

Werewolves

Xavier Gens film

Series Coming to Netflix 2024

Accidente

Anthracite

Astérix

Bandidos

Bienvenidos a la familia

Billionaire Island

Blood & Water (Season 2)

Bridgerton (Season 3)

Brigands: The Quest for Gold

Crooks

Deliver Me

Devil May Cry

Fiasco

Furies

Heartbreak High (Season 2)

Hello (Coming in Early 2024)

Hong Rang

Inganno

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory

Kaos

Kengan Ashura (Season 2 – Part 2)

La Cage

Love Is Blind: UK

Midsummer Night

Mighty Monsterwheelies

Moonrise

NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Series

Not Quite Narwhal (Season 2)

Our Living World

Our Oceans

Para siempre

Plötzlich Kanzlerin

Represent (Season 2)

Rhythm + Flow France (Season 3)

Senna

Six Nations

Spieleabend

Spirit Rangers (Season 3)

Star Trek: Prodigy (Season 2)

Supersex

Sweet Home (Season 3 (Confirmed for Summer 2024)

The Cage

The Circle (Season 6) (Coming in Spring 2024)

The Creature Cases (Chapter 4)

The Dragon Prince (Season 6)

The Leopard

The Life You Wanted

The Queen of Villains

The Signal

The Umbrella Academy (Season 4)

Time Patrol Bon

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Tour de France: Unchained (Season 2)

Untitled Julien Leclercq Film

Untitled Sports Documentary Series on Sprinters (Coming in Summer 2024)

Vikings: Valhalla (Season 3 – Final Season)

Winter Palace (Coming in Late 2024)

2024 Confirmed But Yet To Be Filmed

In the case of the following titles, when they were renewed or first announced, they were scheduled for 2024. Because of the strikes, however, their 2024 release may not be possible.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

That 90s Show (Season 2)

The Diplomat (Season 2)

The Night Agent (Season 2)

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in 2024? Let us know in the comments.