Netflix Getting Weekly Drops of Anime Series ‘Sakuna of Rice and Ruin’

Netflix is set to land weekly episodes of the anime Sakuna of Rice and Ruin, which has aired weekly in Japan since early July 2024. New episodes begin dropping on Saturdays beginning on August 10th, 2024.

Based on the 2020 roleplaying game of the same name, which was released on the Nintendo Switch, PC, and PS4, the game has you playing as goddess Princess Sakuna, tasked with exploring the Isle of Demons and clearing it of monsters.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect going into the series:

“Banished as punishment for her lazy and wasteful ways, a harvest goddess must cultivate rice and protect a group of humans on a demon-infested island.”

Naomi Ohzora, Rika Kinugawa, Takashi Narumi, Ryota Yano and Hikari Kubota are among the voice cast for the show.

Following the game’s initial release, it was adapted into a manga, and an anime television series was announced a little earlier this year with Masayuki Yoshihara (Komada: A Whiskey Family) directing and Jukki Hanada (Sound! Euphonium) writing.

The series comes from P.A. Works, who have yet to work with Netflix officially on a project with the studio best known for titles like The Day I Became a God,

The addition to Netflix comes as the series has already been licensed to CrunchyRoll in most regions and has been dropping new episodes weekly since early July. They’re currently up to episode 5, and those new episodes are released on Saturdays.

We’ve confirmed that several regions, including Netflix in the United States, Canada, mainland Europe, Latin America, and the United Kingdom, will receive weekly episodes of the anime beginning on Saturday, August 10th. The rights pickup appears to be global, but we’ll have to wait and see what regions begin streaming it come the release.

