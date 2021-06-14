Netflix Horror Series ‘From’: Filming Begins in June 2021 & What We Know So Far

A new project being produced by the Russo Brother’s is currently in development at Epix, and will be coming to Netflix Internationally. The exciting new horror series titled From begins filming in June 2021, and we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know.

The project has a heap of producers, but most notably are the Russo Brothers, Anthony and Joe, who directed multiple MCU movies and Netflix’s incredibly successful Extraction.

The series has been written by John Griffin, and will be dorected by Jack Bender, who is known for his work directing on HBO series such as The Sopranos and Game of Thrones, and the ABC series Lost.

What is the production status of From?

Official Production Status: Filming Schedule (Last Updated: 14/06/2021)

Thanks to a report from ProductionWeekly, we can confirm that filming is scheduled began on Monday, June 14th, and is expected to end on October 15th, 2021.

Filming is to take place in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

When is From coming to Netflix?

With filming not scheduled to end until October 2021, it’s highly improbable we’d see the series land on Netflix in 2021. It’s more than likely that From will arrive during the Spring or Summer of 2021.

Sadly the series will also not be available to stream in the US as it will be broadcast on the cable cannel Epix. Only countries outside of the US will receive From as a Netflix Original.

What is the plot of From?

The synopsis for From has been provided by ProductionWeekly:

From unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town in middle America that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest – including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down. Perrineau will play Boyd Stevens, the sheriff whose Draconian rules have held the fragile town together, even as he searches for a way to escape this seemingly inescapable nightmare

Who are the cast members of From?

So far only three cast members have been confirmed to be starring in From.

Harold Perrineau, known for his role as Mercutio in Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet, and Link in The Matrix trilogy, has been confirmed. The name of his role has yet to be revealed.

Band of Brother’s Eion Bailey has been cast, and so has Catalina Sandino Moreno who is most well known for her role as Maria in Maria Full of Grace.

