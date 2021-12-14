‘D.P.’ Season 2: K-Drama Renewed for a Second Season at Netflix

Netflix consistently puts out great South Korean content, but the latest of its Original dramas, D.P. might just be one of the most popular releases since Love Alarm and Kingdom. Fans of the k-drama will be excited to learn that D.P. has been renewed for a second season at Netflix. Below we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about D.P. season 2.

D.P. is a South Korean Netflix Original crime-drama series directed by Han Jun Hee and based on the webtoon D.P Dog Day by Kim Bo Tong. A contributing factor to why the series is being so well received is Kim Bo Tong’s involvement in the series as a co-writer of the screenplay.

D.P. Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 14/12/2021)

After waiting several months Netflix Korea made the announcement on Twitter that D.P. will be returning for a second season on Netflix!

D.P performed extremely well on Netflix outside of Europe and North America, spending several weeks in the top tens of many Asian countries. Most notably the series spent 8 weeks in the top ten in South Korea, for a total of 52 days.

The series has also performed exceptionally well with critics and subscribers, earning respectable ratings of 8.8 on IMDb, and 8.8 on MyDramaList.

Despite the series struggling to make an impact outside of Asia, it’s fantastic to see Netflix make a commitment to South Korean content.

What to expect from the second season of D.P.?

Finale Ending Re-Cap

The second season of D.P. will deal with the fallout of the devasting consequences at the end of season 1.

After being relentlessly bullied, Suk Bong snapped and took Hwang Jang-Soo hostage with the intention of killing him. It’s thanks to the actions of Detective Na that stops Suk Bong from killing Hwang, but Jun-Ho had to stop him from beating the deserter too much.

In a swift turn of events, Suk Bong was able to get a hold of Detective Han’s gun and chased after Hwang to finish what he started. Han pleaded with Suk Bong to stand down, offering him a full-scale investigation into the accusations against Hwang and his unit.

Despite the intervention from Han and Jun-Ho, armed guards from the military police show up and surround Suk-Bong. Left with little no choice in his mind, Suk Bong shoots himself in the head but fires into his neck and not his head, leaving him to bleed out in pain, helplessly calling out for his mother.

In the wake of the incident with Suk Bong, Jun-Oh takes drastic measures and walks away from his commanding officer and unit. Despite the 500+ days of military service left, Jun-Oh decides to run away.

Where will Jun-Oh run to?

Despite being estranged from his mother the natural place for Jun-Oh to run off to is his mother’s. But given how the military police know the address of his mother, it wouldn’t take long before they would find Jun-Oh.

Given his brief experience working as a DP soldier, Jun-Oh will need to use his experiences and the experiences of those that deserted to evade capture.

The fallout of Suk Bong’s death

The culture of bullying and harassment within the South Korean military ultimately lead to the death of Suk Bong, and various other military personnel.

Detective Han promised a full investigation into the military police unit that Suk Bong was assigned to. If Han keeps his promise, the resulting investigation is likely to unearth a long and unhealthy past of bullying.

However, an investigation will have to happen regardless as a bullied soldier snaps, using his machine gun to kill all of the men in his room. Yet more victims of the insistent culture of bullying.

Which cast members can we expect to see in D.P. season 2?

We can expect the following cast members to make a return in the second season of D.P:

Role Cast Member Private – Ahn Joon Ho Jung Hae In Corporal – Han Ho Yul Koo Kyo Hwan Sergeant First Class – Park Bum Goo Kim Sung Kyun Captain- Im Ji Sup Son Seok Koo Hwang Jang Soo Shin Seung Ho Ryu Yi Kang Hong Kyung Jung Hyun Min Lee Jun Young

When can we expect to see a second season of D.P.?

With the series renewed we now eagerly await news of when production will begin on season 2.

Given at the time of the update we’re now at the end of 2021, production will likely begin in 2022 which means we’ll be lucky to see the series on Netflix before the end of 2022.

A realistic release date would be early 2023.

Would you like to see a second season of D.P. on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!