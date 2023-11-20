Netflix K-Drama ‘Marry My Husband’ Season 1: January 2024 Release and What We Know So Far

Netflix will be kickstarting 2024 with tvN’s brand new romantic fantasy K-drama series Marry My Husband, starring Park Min Young and Na In Woo. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Marry My Husband, including the plot, cast, trailers, and the Netflix release date.

Marry My Husband is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original romantic fantasy series directed by Park Won Gook (Special Inspector Jo), and adapted from the web novel of the same into a screenplay by Shin Yoo Dam (Awaken).

When is Marry My Husband coming to Netflix?

Marry My Husband will kickstart the New Year on Netflix with a January 1st, 2024 release.

The K-drama will have a total of sixteen episodes, which will be released twice a week with new episodes every Monday and Tuesday. The season finale airs on February 20th, 2023.

Runtimes for each episode have been listed at 80 minutes.

Episode Release Schedule

Episodes of Marry My Husband will be available to stream the same day as episodes are broadcast on the South Korean cable network tvN.

Episode Netflix Release Date 1 01/01/2024 2 02/01/2024 3 08/01/2024 4 09/01/2024 5 15/01/2024 6 16/01/2024 7 22/01/2024 8 23/01/2024 9 29/01/2024 10 30/01/2024 11 05/02/2024 12 06/02/2024 13 12/02/2024 14 13/02/2024 15 19/02/2024 16 20/02/2024

What is the plot of Marry My Husband?

The synopsis for Marry My Husband has been sourced from MyDramaList:

“Kang Ji Won is married to Park Min Hwan, but their marriage is troubled due to his selfishness and his demanding mother. Ji Won is the primary breadwinner for the family, while Min Hwan is unemployed and in debt. Ji Won also handles all the household chores herself. One day, Ji Won receives the devastating news that she has cancer and not much time left to live. To make things worse, she catches her husband and her close friend, Jung Soo Min, having an affair. A physical struggle ensues, resulting in her tragic death at the hands of her husband. Suddenly, she wakes up in the past, 10 years earlier, when she was dating Min Hwan. Determined to change her life, she decides to make Soo Min marry Min Hwan. Meanwhile, at work, Yoo Ji Hyeok, who serves as a chief in the same department as Ji Won, has feelings for her and slowly begins to reveal them. He also harbors a secret.”

Who are the cast members of Marry My Husband?

There are four lead roles confirmed for Marry My Husband.

Park Min Young plays the role of Kang Ji Won. So far, the actress has only starred in one Netflix K-drama, as Jin Ha Kyung in Forecasting Love and Weather. Outside of Netflix, the actress has held leading roles in multiple dramas such as Her Private Life, When the Weather is Fine, Healer, A New Leaf, and more.

Na In Woo plays the role of Yoo Ji Hyuk. The actor has only ever held one supporting role in a Netflix Original, which was Mystic Pop-Up Bar. The actor has had leading roles in dramas such as Longing for You, Jinxed at First, Cleaning Up, and Her Bucket List.

Lee Yi Kyung plays the role of Park Min Hwan. This is the first leading role for Lee Ki Young since starring in the 2020 K-drama Secret Royal Inspector as Park Chun Sam. Notably, Marry My Husband is Lee Ki Young’s Netflix debut.

Song Ha Yoon plays the role of Jung Soo Min. Like one of her fellow co-stars, Song Ya Hoon will be making her Netflix debut in Marry My Husband. The actress is known for starring in K-dramas such as Please Don’t Date Him, Fight for My Way, Oh! Young Sim, and Touching You.

