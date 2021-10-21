Netflix Lindsay Lohan Christmas Movie ‘Christmas in Wonderland’: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix has been investing heavily over the past few years in its Christmas content with titles like The Christmas Chronicles, A Christmas Prince, and Klaus being the biggest examples of these efforts. In May 2021, Netflix announced that Lindsay Lohan will be appearing in her own Christmas movie which we can now reveal will be Christmas in Wonderland that is due to begin filming in Utah next month.

As we mentioned, the movie was first announced over the summer with Linsday Lohan and we received a production report in October 2021 but didn’t initially put two and two together.

The Tweet by Netflix which scored over 40,000 likes said the following:

“Lindsay Lohan will star in a new romantic comedy about a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident”

In October 2021, we received a production listing (without Lohan’s name attached called Christmas in Wonderland.

The description of the production is the exact same, however. Here’s what was listed:

“After getting amnesia in a skiing accident Sierra, is taken in by a single dad and learns the value of kindness and love.”

That means that the formerly untitled Lindsay Lohan Christmas movie is now called Christmas in Wonderland.

The movie is being produced by WulfPak Productions headed up by David Wulf. Wulf’s production company is notably behind 2020’s hit movie The Night Clerk starring Tye Sheridan. Closer to this production, the producer has been involved with a slew of Hallmark Christmas movies including Holly & Ivy, Christmas Tree Lane, Love, Fall & Order and Christmas in Vienna.

Production is penciled to begin in November 2021 starting on November 8th and running for over two months with the scheduled wrap planned for December 15th. The shoot will take place in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Of course, there’s plenty to look forward to this Christmas with Netflix’s slate being headlined by the likes of The Princess Switch 3, Robin Robin and A Castle for Christmas.

With these production dates, we can almost certainly expect the Lindsay Lohan Christmas movie to arrive in 2022 (although it has been known for Netflix to sit on movies for longer).

Are you looking forward to Christmas in Wonderland? Let us know in the comments.