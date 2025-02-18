Netflix Lines Up Its New Spanish Period Drama ‘The Lady’s Companion’ For March 2025

After filming in 2024, Netflix Spain is lining up its brand new period drama series The Lady’s Companion (also known as Manual Para Señoritas in Spanish regions) for a release on March 28th, 2025. Designed for multiple seasons, the new period romantic comedy-drama was filmed at Netflix’s expansive Tres Cantos production hub.

Premiering eight episodes on Netflix globally, the new series comes from Gema R. Neira and María José Rustarazo under the banner of Bambú Producciones. Gema is known for several high-profile and popular titles for Netflix over the years including Cable Girls, High Seas, and most recently, The Asunta Case.

Leading the cast for the series are Álvaro Mel as Santiago, Nadia de Santiago as Elena, and Isa Montalbán as Cristina, with the remainder of the cast for the new show including Zoe Bonafonte, Iratxe Emparán, Tristan Ulloa, Carloto Cotta, Paula Usero, Candela Pradas, Maria Barranco, Itziar Manero, Maria Caballero and Gracia Olayo.

What can you expect? Here’s the official synopsis:

“Madrid, 1880. Elena Bianda is the most sought-after lady-in-waiting in the entire city. Despite her youth, more than 20 ladies have already had decent courtships and courtships under her tutelage. Her success lies in being rigid in morality with their families and sensitive to the concerns of the ladies. A complicated balance that Elena handles perfectly. She was born for it: seeing them successfully walk down the aisle is, quite simply, her whole life. All this changes when she arrives at the Mencía house and has to take care of 3 sisters.”

Based on what we’ve seen so far, the series is a mix of Bridgerton for its aesthetics, Cable Girls for its style, and The Law According to Lidia Poët for its feminist tilt. It also features plenty of comedic elements.

We actually got a tour of the set in 2024 with series creator Gema R. Neira. There, we saw the show’s extensive sets in stage 4 of Netflix’s Tres Cantos production hub, where an elaborate, multi-purpose 19th-century household was constructed. Designed over three months and built over several more, the set features movable walls that allow it to transform into different homes. The production team emphasized sustainability by sourcing antique furniture and repurposing items. Some scenes were also filmed in Madrid and Barcelona.

Neira also emphasized the show’s commitment to sustainability. The production team custom-created many set pieces, while also sourcing items from antique stores and suppliers. These pieces were reimagined with new upholstery and designs, blending authenticity with environmental responsibility.

Will the show be a limited series or run for multiple seasons?

During that aforementioned set tour, we were told by Netflix’s head of content for Spain, Portugal, and the Nordics, Diego Ávalos, that The Lady’s Companion is one of Netflix’s big bets from the region and designed to run for multiple seasons with a second season already being actively developed. Assuming that audiences fall in love with it, it’ll be officially greenlit for another season.

We don’t yet have an English-language trailer for the series, but you can find the Spanish-language version below:

Carlos Sedes and Carla Pinto are directors on season 1 of The Lady’s Companion. Gema R. Neira, María José Rustarazo, Salvador S. Serrano, Sara Alquezar, and Ricardo Jornet are behind the screenplay.

Keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix for more period dramas coming soon at Netflix. Are you going to check out The Lady’s Companion when it drops on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.