Netflix Mythological Series ‘Kaos’: What We Know So Far

In an effort to expand its library of original series, Netflix is developing a brand new mythological series called Kaos, which is described as a “darkly funny, contemporary spin on the Greek mythology”.

Netflix’s Kaos is being developed and written by Charlie Covell, who brought hit series The End of the F***ing World to Netflix. The lead director for Kaos is Georgi Banks-Davies, whose credits include I Hate Suzie and Paper Girls.

Kaos is being produced by Sister, the production company behind HBO’s hit mini-series Chernobyl and Netflix’s short-lived co-production Giri/Haji. Among their upcoming projects include Eric for Netflix and This Is Going to Hurt, The Baby, The Power, and Pack of Lies.

All3Media and Brightstar are also listed to be onboard with the project.

Producers include Covell, Davies as well as Katie Carpenter, Harry Munday, and Nina Lederman. Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Kaos:

What’s the plot of Kaos?

Here’s the official logline for Netflix’s Kaos that perfectly describes what the series will be about:

A darkly comedic and contemporary reimagining of Greek mythology, exploring themes of gender politics, power, and life in the underworld. Zeus has a wrinkle. He’s worried it might mean the end of the world… and it might. Because on earth, six humans — unaware of their importance or their connection to each other — learn that they are component parts of an ancient prophecy. Will they discover the truth about the gods, and what they’re doing to humans? And, if they do, will they be able to stop them?

A page on Netflix’s site which allows you to set a reminder describes the series as follows:

“This genre-bending series puts a modern twist on Greek and Roman mythology, exploring themes of gender politics, power and life in the underworld.”

Who is cast in Kaos?

As of January 2022, no cast members were announced for Netflix’s Kaos.

What’s the production status of Kaos?

Filming for Kaos is currently planned to begin in May 2022 in London, UK, and Spain according to multiple production sources.

How many episodes will Kaos have?

Netflix’s Kaos has been confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter to consist of 8 episodes.

What’s the Netflix release date for Kaos?

Netflix hasn’t set a release date for Kaos, but considering the production schedule, it would be reasonable to assume a mid-2023 release date.