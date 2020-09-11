‘Giri/Haji’ Season 2 Canceled at Netflix & BBC After 1 Season

One of the best-hidden gems of the Netflix calendar so far in 2020 will not be moving forward for a second season. Giri/Haji has been canceled after a single season at the BBC and Netflix with neither wanting to move the series forward.

The ambitious series co-production between BBC who aired it in the United Kingdom and Netflix who distributes it as an Original internationally (and as a non-Original in the UK) was set between England and Japan.

Season 1 of Giri/Haji was added to Netflix in most regions on January 10th, 2020.

It followed a detective who is on the hunt for his brother who has suspected got involved with the Yakuza and accused of committing murder.

As we mentioned above, the series was one of the many that have unceremoniously dropped on Netflix and landed in our best-hidden gems added to Netflix in 2020.

Now it’s been confirmed that the series will be a limited series run ending after a single season.

In a statement to British outlet RadioTimes, a BBC spokesperson said regarding the cancelation:

“We are incredibly proud of Giri/Haji and the recognition that it achieved, however in order to create room for new dramas it will not be returning. We are very grateful to Joe [Barton] and the cast and crew for all their hard work on it.”

Netflix themselves also added to the comments of the BBC saying:

“Giri/Haji is a show of huge ambition and style, crossing cultures and continents in a way rarely seen on television, and we are so proud to have worked with creator Joe Barton and the amazingly talented team at Sister to bring the series to a global audience.”

The show’s creator, Joe Barton has been fairly public on social media sharing his sadness that season 2 won’t be going ahead and teased that they had a “really cool idea” going into a second season.

Sometimes I think they forgot they’d made it. — Joe Barton (@JoeBarton_) September 4, 2020

One of the reasons for the cancelation could be the long production time. After all, filming only got underway back in August 2018. Ultimately though, we won’t officially know the reason for cancelation although it’s often either money related or related to low viewing figures.

Do you wish Giri/Haji was coming back for a second season? Let us know in the comments down below.