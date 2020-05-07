Netflix Orders Action-Thriller Sequel ‘Exctraction 2’

Thanks to the overwhelming success of Extraction, Netflix has rewarded that success with ordering a sequel aptly named Extraction 2. The Russo Brothers will be returning once again, to write and produce Netflix’s hot new franchise.

Yet to be released, we’re expecting to see some tremendous viewing figures for Extraction when Netflix announces the film’s success. We know the film has already achieved a fantastic level of success with the order of its sequel Extraction 2.

Joe Russo has been credited with writing Extraction 2, along with his brother Anthony, who will be an executive producer on the project. Sam Hargrave (Atomic Blonde) did a wonderful job with Extraction, and hopefully he’ll make it two in a row when he returns to direct the sequel.

Is Chris Hemsworth returning for Extraction 2?

The end of Extraction left audiences wondering what was the fate of Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth). Shot in the neck, bleeding out, and seemingly falling to his death in the river, you can forgive anyone for thinking the character had died. At the very end of the film when Ovi is swimming, a lone figure seen in the closing moments heavily suggests that Tyler survived after all.

With the sequels confirmation and news of Chris Hemsworth attached to the project, it looks like Tyler Rake survived his brush with death after all.

Who else has been cast?

The sequel has only just been announced, which means there has been no news regarding any new cast members for Extraction 2.

In an interview with Esquire, Joe Russo had the following to say:

There’s critical aspects of [Extraction] that you would want to carry over as part of the main tenets of a franchise. And location is a big part of that … What I like is that there’s a fresh approach just in terms of the canvases are pretty wide open on it.”

With an emphasis on location, we could see an entirely new cast if the feature takes itself to other parts of the globe.

What is the production status of Extraction 2?

As it currently stands, Extraction 2 is still in the early stages of development, but it can be excepted that the Russo brothers will be hard at work writing the sequel.

We can expect to learn more exciting details in the coming months such as filming locations and dates.

When will Extraction 2 be on Netflix?

Thanks to the overwhelming success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Hemsworth is in high demand, but the actor’s schedule is lighter than what you would have expected. Which means there should be no scheduling conflict for filming.

Filming is unlikely to begin until late this year, and it’s more than likely that production won’t start until 2021.

Don’t be surprised if Extraction 2 doesn’t arrive on Netflix until late 2021, or 2022.

Are you excited to watch Extraction 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!