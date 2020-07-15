Netflix Original Anime ‘Dragon’s Dogma’ Coming to Netflix in September 2020

It only seems like yesterday the announcement was made that the popular Capcom JRPG video game Dragon’s Dogma would be receiving a Netflix anime adaptation. Finally, after waiting for almost a year and a half, we’ve learned that the first season of Dragon’s Dogma will be coming to Netflix in September 2020! Very few details have been revealed so far, but we’ll be keeping track of all the latest news you’ll need to know Dragon’s Dogma season 1.

Dragon’s Dogma is an upcoming Netflix Original anime series based on the Capcom video game of the same name.

Heading the production of the anime is Sublimation, who has previously worked alongside a number of different studios, often producing CGI and motion graphics. Dragon’s Dogma will be the first anime that Sublimation will be fully producing.

When is Dragon’s Dogma coming to Netflix?

It has been confirmed by Netflix on their official twitter account that Dragon’s Dogma will be coming to Netflix on September 17th, 2020.

Only the Arisen can face the Dragon and defeat the apocalypse. Here’s your first look at the anime series adaptation of Capcom’s action fantasy classic Dragon’s Dogma, arriving September 17th. pic.twitter.com/UxJMcUrsdp — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 14, 2020

What is the story of Dragon’s Dogma?

The official synopsis has been provided by Netflix:

Ethan sets out to vanquish the Dragon that took his heart, but with every demon he battles, the more he loses his humanity.

This follows the same story as the video game of which the anime is based on.

In the Dragon’s Dogma video game, you play as an Arisen, a character deemed of notable worth by a dragon, whose heart is then consumed, but miraculously surviving. In the tale, the Arisen seeks revenge upon the Dragon and attempts to reclaim their heart.

A new Arisen is born! Follow Ethan, along with his pawn Hannah, in his journey to reclaim his heart. 🔥@Netflix Original Anime Series Dragon’s Dogma releases worldwide on September 17, 2020

🐉 https://t.co/Eu6FKFOJjr pic.twitter.com/yxWD74oTWm — Dragon’s Dogma (@DragonsDogma) July 15, 2020

Little else is known about the Dragon’s Dogma anime series at this time such as the number of episodes, who the cast members are, but we can expect to learn more in the coming weeks.

Can we expect to see more Capcom anime on Netflix?

As a studio, Capcom has an incredibly legacy, and a library of fantastic video game franchises. To name a few, there’s Street Fighter, Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, and Devil May Cry.

Devil May Cry, for the longest time, has been rumoured to receive an anime adaptation for Netflix, but its first and only anime ran from June to September in 2007.

Resident Evil already has an ongoing anime film series, which takes place in the same chronology as the video games.

Street Fighter previously has received multiple anime films and tv adaptations, which featured heavily in the 90s.

As for Monster Hunter, a spin-off anime series was broadcast in Japan from October 2016 to September 2017 for a total of 75 episodes.

Netflix has seen a tremendous amount of success from its Castlevania anime adaptation, and if Dragon’s Dogma can replicate even half of that, then there’s definitely a reason to believe that there will be more to come from Netflix and Capcom in the future.

Are you looking forward to the release of Dragon’s Dogma on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!